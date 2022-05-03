It was a quick start offensively for Joplin on its way to a 9-2 win over Carl Junction on Tuesday afternoon at JHS baseball field.
Eight runs through two innings powered the Eagles (12-12, 6-3 COC) through seven innings of baseball.
But, like a good mother eagle would protect its nest, the Joplin defense — mixed with the pitching of Justin McReynolds — protected the 8-0 advantage.
“It really helps us boost our confidence,” Joplin catcher Tyler Schumann said. “We don’t have much to worry about because we’re just so fluent in the outfield and the infield. We can just throw strikes and we can trust our defense to be there for us.”
McReynolds took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as well.
“Pitching’s pitching,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “(Justin) was pounding the zone, he’s throwing his offspeed when he needs to throw his offspeed and we played good defense behind him. That’s usually a recipe for a pretty good outing.”
Aside from a third-inning error that allowed CJ’s Kyler Perry to reach base, Joplin played a clean game in the field. Perry’s grounder was fielded by Byler Reither and thrown too high for first baseman Isaac Meadows to reel it in.
Perry was one of just four baserunners for the Bulldogs through the first five innings against McReynolds. None of those runners reached off of a base hit.
Two batters reached in the first inning when Jordan Woodruff drew walk after a long at-bat. Shane Diskin immediately followed that up by taking the first pitch of his at-bat off of his hands.
In the second inning, Logan Eck received a base-on-balls of his own. But Eck was the lone baserunner that inning.
McReynolds set Carl Junction down in order in the fourth and fifth innings.
“We dug ourselves into a hole early,” Carl Junction coach Jake Stevenson said. “And when you face a good team and a good arm on the mound it’s tough to overcome.”
The junior pitcher forced Perry to ground out to Bodee Carlson at second base to open the sixth frame.
The next batter, Woodruff, broke up the hitless performance with a single between shortstop and third base. But, McReynolds wasn’t phased, nor was the Eagles’ defense. Diskin grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
One of the tougher defensive plays Joplin was faced with in the game was during the first inning.
Lucas Vanlanduit dug into the box with runners on first and second and struck a line drive right back through the box and off the glove of McReynolds. The ball glanced towards Reither. Joplin’s shortstop scooped it up and fired a throw on the run to first just in time to beat Vanlanduit and end the early scare.
The Bulldogs finally got to the Eagles when Joe Jasper replaced McReynolds on the mound in the seventh inning.
Vanlanduit led off the inning with a single to left. Cole Wilson followed that up with a base hit into center field.
Jasper worked out the kinks to retire Dalton Mills by way of a strike out and Eck with a fly out to right field. But then Bentley Rowden hit a dribbler to the left side for an infield single.
With the bases loaded, Arlen Wakefield got the Bulldogs on the board with a two-RBI single into center field.
The late threat was ended when Schumann fired a throw down to second base to catch Wakefield stealing with Perry at the plate.
Carl Junction is now 8-14 and 2-5 in Central Ozark Conference play.
Scoring nine runs, the Eagles got it done at the plate as well. But they didn’t all come with extra-base hits or the flashy way. A lot of the production came the old school way.
Get them on, over and in, was more of the fashion Joplin used against Carl Junction.
“We had a lot of productive outs today,” Wolf said. “Where we put balls in play and pushed runners up. I thought we were better on the bases, in terms of taking advantage of things that were there.”
After leading off the second inning with a walk, Layton Copher found himself on third base when Perry’s pick-off throw ended up in foul territory of right field.
Schumann drove Copher in with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
Brady Mails reached base on a dropped-third strike after swinging past a ball in the dirt. Carlson singled into right field to keep the line moving. Reither loaded the bases by drawing a walk. Kyler Stokes drove a pitch deep into center field for the second sac fly of the inning and made the score 4-0.
Ethan Guilford followed Stokes’ drive up with an RBI-single up the middle making it 5-0.
McReynolds helped his own cause with the only extra-base hit of the inning when he drove a triple into the right-center field gap to drive in two and give the Eagles a seven-run advantage.
Joplin’s eighth run came across on an error CJ committed when Jackson Queen rolled a grounder to the left side.
The Eagles picked up their final run on McReynolds’ sac fly in the fourth inning.
“It’s that time of year right now where we want to get to where we’re playing our best,” Wolf said. “Hopefully we can bottle up those first couple innings and continue to push that throughout the rest of the year.”
Sacrifice fly’s and timely hits helped a Joplin offense that only picked up two extra base hits all game and just eight hits total. Copher drew three walks for the Eagles as well. Guilford picked up three hits and drove in two runs, while scoring once himself.
McReynolds finished 2 for 3 with three RBI while tossing six one-hit innings of baseball. He struck out four batters, walked two and hit one.
The Eagles picked up six stolen bases and two from Stokes.
Joplin plays at Willard at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while Carl Junction heads to Branson for the same start time.
“I think our seniors are devoted and they’ve got a lot of grit and ... I want to see them continue to finish this thing on a high note as we go into the last couple weeks of our season,” Stevenson said.
