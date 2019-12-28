NEOSHO, Mo. — Zach Westmoreland felt like he had a read on the opposing defense. So in the early stages of the fourth quarter, the Joplin senior approached his head coach with an idea in mind.
“I basically asked Coach (Jeff) Hafer if we could make an adjustment to a play he called,” Westmoreland said. “I wanted to a run a back cut because I thought it’d be open. He just looked at me and said, ‘Yea, let’s run it.’”
And the audible worked to perfection. The backdoor cut freed Westmoreland for a wide-open lane to the hoop, resulting in a one-handed dunk that gave the Eagles a 17-point lead. Westmoreland then transitioned to the defensive end of the floor while pointing at Hafer, who was pointing right back at him.
“Coach Hafer trusts us to make those calls, because sometimes players can see things happening that coaches can’t,” Westmoreland said. “I’m glad it worked out. It was a pretty cool moment.”
It was just one of the examples of how in sync the Joplin boys team was in its 73-55 triumph over Morrilton (Ark.) on Saturday in the third-place game of the Neosho Holiday Classic’s black bracket. The Eagles (6-3) shot better than 55 percent from the floor, posted a season-high point total and forced Morrilton (9-5) into 13 turnovers on the defensive end.
“All we talked about last night and today was toughness and competitive willingness,” Hafer said. “This was everyone’s third game in three days, and we were going up against a tough opponent. But, man, we had some guys step up and answer the bell. We figured we were going to see what we’re made of, and I was proud of how our guys responded.”
Joplin led 34-29 at halftime and then used a 21-9 surge in the third quarter to push its advantage to 17 points by the start of the fourth. The Eagles closed the third on a 8-0 run, compliments of an Always Wright 3-pointer, an Andreis Gaines triple and a Gaines layup.
“It was a huge run, and we got great minutes during that time from a few bench guys that we needed,” Hafer said. “We got defensive stops and turned it into transition baskets. And we also executed in the half court.”
Morrilton briefly held a 29-25 lead in the second quarter before the Eagles went on a 9-0 run that gave them the advantage for good. Right before intermission, Isaiah Davis accounted for five quick points with a triple and a layup before Gaines and Westmoreland capped the half with back-to-back layups.
Westmoreland had three dunks in the contest and finished with a team-high 21 points. Davis and Wright added 17 and 11 points, respectively.
“We moved the ball really well, and when we do that, we’re hard to defend,” Hafer said.
Joseph Pinion paced the Morrilton scoring with a game-high 29 points, including five makes from beyond the arc.
Joplin returns to play on Jan. 3 at Camdenton.
