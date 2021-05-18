SEDALIA, Mo. — A new day brought better play from the Joplin boys golf team on Tuesday.
The Eagles moved up three spots in the team standings and earned a trophy with a fourth-place finish at the MSHSAA Class 5 state tournament at Sedalia Country Club. It is Joplin's first boys golf team trophy since the Eagles were fourth in Class 4 in 2003.
Joplin's final-round 295 was the second-best team score — Staley shot 294 — and marked a 19-stroke improvement over Monday's first-round 314.
"On Monday, the conditions were wet, cold, and they didn't play up to their par, other than Ethan Sage (78)," Joplin coach Jack Pace said. "Wyatt Satterlee also shot pretty well, a 75. Today, they came back and played much better. Harry (Satterlee) went from an 83 to a 72 today. Hobbs Campbell went from an 82 to a 76, and Fielding Campbell went from a 79 to a 72. ... Overall, we're happy with the fourth-place hardware."
After Monday's disappointing score, the Eagles felt they had something to prove.
"They talked about it all (Monday) night," Pace said. "It wasn't them, and go out tomorrow and play a lot better. And they did."
Wyatt Satterlee posted his second 5-over-par 75 for a 150 total to lead the Eagles, good for a tie for 27th place. Fielding Campbell was next with a final-round 72 and 151 total, Harry Satterlee 72-155, Hobbs Campbell 76-158 and Sage 81-159.
Grant Riley of Carthage had a final-round 86 and 168 total.
Chaminade maintained the team lead with a final-round 298 and 590 total, 10 shots ahead of Staley. Jefferson City Helias Catholic was third with 608, one shot ahead of Joplin — just as it did in last week's district tournament at Schifferdecker Golf Course. Columbia Hickman and Marquette shot 613s, and Lee's Summit West had 633.
Ryan Lee of Pembroke Hill followed a first-round 67 with a four-under-par 66 and won medalist honors at 7-under-par 133. He also won a state championship in 2019. Liam Coughlin of Rockhurst used a second-round 65 to climb into a tie for second place at 139 with teammate Otto Zinn, who matched par-70.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.