It was just a matter of time before the record-setting crowd inside Kaminsky Gymnasium had a reason to go berserk.
With about 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Joplin’s Zach Westmoreland provided that reason. The senior recorded back-to-back dunks in transition — one off his own steal and another off an Isaiah Davis takeaway — to widen the Eagles’ lead over Jefferson City to 18 points.
Playing in front of a crowd of nearly 3,000 attendees — a large portion being Joplin High School students who were allowed to attend Thursday’s matinee — Westmoreland delivered a team-high 22 points as the Eagles dispatched Jefferson City 75-60 in the first round of the Kaminsky Classic.
“It was a great environment, and I was really proud of how a lot of our guys played,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said of his team’s triumph in front of a tournament-record attendance. “We got really good minutes out of everybody in the first half. Just about every guy who played scored.
“Obviously, our kids were excited to play, and they should have been. It was an outstanding atmosphere thanks to our students, administrators and other supporters. Everybody involved did a great job of setting this up. I was honestly worried about our guys having an adrenaline dump early in the game. But they handled the excitement well for the most part and understood that it was just another basketball game.”
Joplin (8-3) finished with eight different scorers and shot nearly 60 percent from the floor to reserve its spot in the tourney semifinals, where the Eagles take on Francis Howell (11-1), a 65-44 victor over Carl Junction (4-4), tonight at 7:30.
Joplin used an early 12-point surge on three consecutive 3-pointers by Tommy Hafer, Blake Tash and Will Rader and then a three-point play by Dakarai Allen to take a 12-2 lead with 2:22 showing in the opening period. Joplin’s advantage was later pushed to 19-6 when Rader splashed home a triple at the first-quarter buzzer.
The Eagles' advantage ballooned to 42-25 by halftime before the Jays (5-6) used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 51-42 with 45 seconds left in the third quarter. But Joplin again responded with lights-out shooting in the fourth and converted seven of nine field-goal attempts to put Jefferson City away for good.
A pair of free throws by Tash gave Joplin its largest lead of the game, 66-46, with 4:46 remaining.
“We’ve obviously got to do a better job of protecting the lead in the third quarter, but I thought we responded the right way in the final 10 minutes or so,” Hafer said. "It’s a good win against a good team, and now we’ll shift our attention to Friday night.”
Four Joplin players scored in double figures — Westmoreland, Davis (13 points), Tash (10) and Always Wright (10).
Jefferson City’s DeSha Sterling registered a game-high 32 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the floor.
FRANCIS HOWELL 65, CARL JUNCTION 44
A balanced offensive attack by Francis Howell resulted in 11 different scorers as the Vikings cruised to its first-round win over Carl Junction on Thursday inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The tournament’s defending champions, shooting better than 51 percent from the floor, built a 19-point lead before halftime and led by as many as 26 points in the second half.
“I liked our effort and I liked how focused and engaged we were to what was going on,” Francis Howell coach Kurt Jacob said. “We had a purpose and knew what to focus on, because if you let a team like Carl Junction do what they want to do, they’re pretty damn good at it.”
The Bulldogs were limited to 39 percent shooting in the setback.
“My concern from this game was that I didn't think we played with as much effort as we typically do,” CJ coach Kyle Williams said. “Every day at practice and all of our other games, we play really hard and kind of hang our hat on playing hard. But tonight, it felt like we were playing in sand. Everything felt slow and kind of lethargic. … We have to get back to our style of play and energy moving forward.”
The Bulldogs, who fall to the consolation bracket to take on Jefferson City today at 4:30, were paced offensively by junior guard Isaac Hoberecht’s 13-point showing. Alex Dixon and Jackson Huffman added nine and eight points, respectively.
Justin Williams led the Vikings with 11 points, while Preston Fortner, Sam Maddox, Matt Schark and Chase Engelhard registered eight points apiece.
