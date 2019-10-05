SPRINGFIELD, Mo.—The Joplin High School softball team earned a 7-4 win over Liberty on Saturday at the Springfield Invitational at Cooper Sports Complex.
The Eagles used a four-run third inning to take control.
Jill McDaniel was the winning pitcher. She went six innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out five. Brittany Shryock earned the save by pitching a scoreless seventh. Shryock struck out two.
Candace Bryant went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored for Joplin, while Gabby Quinn went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Tatum Stogsdill scored twice.
Also on Saturday, Lee’s Summit North beat Joplin 12-2.
Lee's Summit North used an eight-run third inning to blow the game open.
Izzy Yust had two hits for the Eagles and Layni Merriman had one RBI. Shryock was charged with the loss, but she only allowed two earned runs.
Joplin is at Neosho at 5 on Tuesday.
CARDS SPLIT AT TOURNEY
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Webb City softball team went 1-1 on the final day of the Blue Springs Tournament.
Webb City defeated Kearney 18-3 and lost to Smithville 7-3 at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy.
After the split, the Cardinals are now 17-5 on the season.
Against Kearney, Webb City scored eight runs in the second inning to blow the game open. Up 9-0, the Cardinals added four runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to end the game early.
Webb City recorded 14 hits, including three home runs. Karson Culver, Alyssa Jennings and Stacy Tyndall all homered.
Tyndall went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, while Culver went 2-for-3 with five RBI and three runs scored. Haidyn Berry and Jennings added two hits apiece, while Peyton Hawkins drove in two runs.
Berry was the winning pitcher. She struck out nine and allowed three runs on four hits.
In the tourney finale, Smithville plated five runs in the sixth inning.
Tyndall and Berry had two hits apiece for the Cardinals, with Berry driving in two runs on a double and a triple.
Emalee Lamar was charged with the loss in the circle, but she struck out 11 and scattered five hits.
A busy stretch of the season continues for Webb City at McDonald County on Monday and then at Carthage on Tuesday.
