Joplin football coach Curtis Jasper wanted a fast start from the Eagles in the Class 6 District 3 opener against Jefferson City on Friday night.
His third-ranked Eagles obliged him, scoring on the first possession, and leading 13-10 in the first quarter before ripping off 48 unanswered points into the intermission to lead 61-10, with the second-team units taking over for the final two quarters.
“That start was awesome,” Jasper said. “Our kids came out flying around. … They did a great job of making sure they were ready to go.”
Joplin (10-0) advances to the second round of district play following a 68-16 win over Jefferson City (2-8). The top-seeded Eagles will host fourth-seeded Kirkwood, a 54-7 over Northwest (Cedar Hill) in a rematch of last year’s district championship.
The Eagles were facing early adversity on the opening drive, looking at fourth down-and-1 from their 47-yard line. Jasper opted to go for it, with senior running back Isaiah Davis bursting through would-be tacklers on the way to a 53-yard touchdown to set the tone with a 6-0 lead.
“Zay is a special player, and the offensive line has been great every time we have been in a short-yardage situation,” Jasper said. “Zay is one of the best backs in the state, so you always feel good about going for it with that.”
Jefferson City responded with a 39-yard field goal from Ben Folz to trim the lead in half, but Joplin wasted little time to answer when senior quarterback Blake Tash found senior wideout Zach Westmoreland up the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown to push the lead to 13-3 with 5:39 left in the opening period.
The Jays needed just three plays to get into the end zone for the first time, as quarterback Cole Gresham found Darrell Jones wide open up the field on a blown coverage by Joplin for a 73-yard touchdown to make the score 13-10 with 4:33 to play in the first quarter.
It was all Joplin for the rest of the first half.
Tash found Westmoreland on a deep crossing route over the middle that went for a 55-yard score to push the lead to 19-10.
Joplin’s defense forced Gresham into a lost fumble on Jefferson City’s first play of the ensuing drive, and the Eagles capitalized with a nine-yard passing touchdown from Tash to Westmoreland on a fade route to make the score 27-10 with 2:02 on the clock in the first.
Jefferson City fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and two plays into Joplin’s possession, Davis ripped off 28 yards for the score and a 34-10 lead with 1:16 in the first.
Jefferson City drove deep into Joplin territory before Eagles senior defensive back Elijah Eminger laid a big hit on Jays running back David Buthane, causing a fumble and a turnover on the third straight possession.
Just as the two previous turnovers, Joplin made Jefferson City pay. Taking over at its 5-yard line, Tash dropped back and threw a deep ball up the sideline over the shoulder and into the hands of Westmoreland, who looked back to see how close his defender was before turning on the jets and sprinting for a 95-yard touchdown to make the score 41-10 early in the second quarter.
“I have been waiting to have a really long touchdown all year,” Westmoreland said with a smile. “When I looked back and saw my defender right behind me, I tried to use my best track form possible to take off.”
Davis added a two-yard rushing score before getting loose for a 64-yard touchdown with 3:12 to play in the half to make the score 55-10.
Eminger, who had two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, capped his night on the ensuing Jefferson City possession when he picked off Gresham and returned it 35 yards for a pick-6 touchdown to end the first-half scoring. Joplin’s defense forced five turnovers in the win.
“Turnovers win games,” Eminger said. “When we can get the ball in the hands of our offense for extra possessions, we have full faith that they will score. … It’s all our mindset. Our defensive coordinator, Coach (Nick) Reid always tells us if you mess up on one play, don’t let them beat you twice. We did a good job of that tonight.”
Senior running back Mataou James broke free for a 13-yard rushing score with 4:15 to play in the third to end the scoring for Joplin.
Tash completed 14-of-16 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns, while Westmoreland hauled in eight passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns. Davis carried six times for 150 yards and four touchdowns.
“The offensive line was working their tails off all night and I want to give kudos to them,” Tash said. “All night long, our success was due to their hard work. I don’t want them to get overlooked.”
