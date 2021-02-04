SENECA, Mo. — The Joplin girls basketball team jumped out to a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Aurora ultimately rallied to claim a 54-49 win on Thursday at the Seneca tournament.
The Eagles (6-11) led 27-24 before the two teams found themselves in a 38-38 tie at the end of the third quarter. Aurora outscored Joplin 16-11 in the decisive fourth quarter.
“We got off to a great start,” Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. “The girls came out and were attacking offensively and defensively. Unfortunately, Aurora did a great job with adjustments and I did not.”
Brooke Nice made three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 13 points for Joplin, while Emma Floyd added 11 points and Brynn Driver eight points.
Elizabeth Martin paced the Aurora scoring with a game-high 23 points.
REPUBLIC GIRLS 76, CARTHAGE 41
CARTHAGE, Mo — Division I prospect Kaemyn Bekemeir scored a game-high 28 points to lead Republic (13-6) to a lopsided victory over Carthage.
The Tigers led from the onset with a 20-8 lead after the first period and was capped by a 22-2 fourth quarter to stretch the lead out.
Ella Young (18) and Misora Nambara (11) also scored in double figures for Republic. Carthage (11-8) was led by Hailey Fullerton with 20 points and Kianna Yates with 1.2
The Tigers host Neosho at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WRESTLING
CJ 51, MCDONALD COUNTY 25
ANDERSON, Mo. — The Carl Junction wrestling team posted four falls and one decision en route to a 26-point dual win at McDonald County High School on Thursday.
Earning falls for the Bulldogs were Lukas Walker (106-pound weight class), Dylan Frazier (126), Lucas Watkins (160) and Cayden Bollinger (195), while Keaton Colburn (120) won via decision.
McDonald County was empty at four weights.
Earning wins for the Mustangs were Blaine Ortiz (113), Cross Spencer (132), Levi Smith (138), Samuel Murphy (220) and Jayce Hitts (285).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.