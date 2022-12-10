Kickapoo used speed and aggressiveness on defense to force turnovers and limit shot attempts from Joplin on Saturday evening inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Eagles fell to the Chiefs 56-18 in the third-place game of the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic.
Joplin had its biggest offensive moment in the second quarter when Bailey Ledford lined up a couple 3-pointers and knocked them down. Ledford's second triple made it 22-10. That was the closest the Eagles got during the period. Earlier, Alissa Owens made two free throws to make it 19-7, another 12-point deficit during the second quarter.
Isabella Yust added a jumper during the second period as well.
Springfield-based Kickapoo continued to stretch its lead throughout the next two quarters to clinch the third-place plaque.
On Friday, Joplin fell to Farmington for a shot at the championship game.
The Eagles met some good competition during this tournament.
"This tournament's unreal," Joplin head coach Brad Cox said. "Across the board, you have college athletes. College scouts are here. It's a big-time tournament with some big-time players. For us to come out and compete the way we did against Kickapoo, we played a lot better in this game than we did in Game 1 against them."
Joplin met Kickapoo to open its season and fell to them then in the Kickapoo Invitational.
"We created 20-plus turnovers this game," Cox added. "Which is a great thing for us moving forward."
Coach liked his team's effort throughout the tournament, but thinks it needs to improve offensively, especially with Brynn Driver out, but knows that players will adjust to their roles moving forward. Defense was what stood out to Cox in the tournament.
"That's something we want to be one of our pillars here at Joplin High School," Cox said. "We're going to hang our hat on defense, toughness and aggression.
"If you can play against talent right here (tournament), we can play defense against great teams like this ... when it comes down to the COC (Central Ozark Conference), we're going to be able to defend anybody in the COC."
The Eagles (2-5) are back in action on Friday as they host Lee's Summit (4-1). Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.
