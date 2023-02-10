The Willard Tigers rode the strength of a 22-3 first-quarter advantage to defeat the Joplin 47-32 in a girls basketball contest Friday night at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
A Bailey Ledford trey accounted for Joplin's only score of the opening period.
Joplin fared slightly better in the second quarter, outscoring Willard 12-10, but still faced a 32-15 deficit going into half time. Joplin's Isabella Yust scored six of the 12 Eagle points off of a bucket and four free throws in the second quarter.
Neither team managed to generate much offense in the third quarter, but Willard was able to add to its lead and held a 40-17 advantage going into the final stanza.
Joplin outscored Willard 15-7 in the final quarter but it wasn't enough for the comeback.
Willard's Kari Wheeler led all scorers with 10 points. Carolina Crawford and Kailyn Washington each contributed eight points for the Lady Tigers.
Yust paced the Lady Eagles with nine points, while Ledford added 8.
Willard upped its record to 7-13. Joplin fell to 4-18.
Up next for Joplin, a Monday game against Webb City (14-9) at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
