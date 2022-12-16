After giving up 30 points and getting outscored by 17 in the first half, Joplin’s girls basketball team was a lot better in the final two quarters.
But visiting Lee’s Summit still earned a 50-27 win against the Eagles on Friday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium, dropping Joplin to 2-6 on the year.
In the first half
Joplin committed a dozen turnovers in the first half and got off to a slow start offensively. Maria Loum scored the first basket of the game, but then Joplin went nearly four minutes without any points.
Bailey Ledford broke the drought with two free throws to make it an 11-4 game, but the Tigers made a 3-pointer in the final minute to lead by 10 at the end of the first.
It was still just an 11-point game with 2:27 remaining in the half after Riley Kelly made a 3-pointer to pull Joplin to within 24-13. Joplin didn’t score after that, though, and Lee’s Summit led 30-13 at the break.
In the second half
Joplin was limited to five points in the third quarter – a 3-pointer by Isabella Yust and two free throws by Alissa Owens. Lee’s Summit made two more triples in the third to build a 41-18 advantage.
The Eagles matched Lee’s Summit with nine points in the fourth. Bailey Ledford scored four of those, and Owens added a 3-pointer.
Final stats
Owens was Joplin’s leading scorer with 7. Ledford had 6, Yust and Serafina Auberry had 4 apiece, Riley Kelly scored 3, Loum had 2 and Jillian McDaniel added 1.
Joplin made 6-of-13 attempts at the free throw line.
Lee’s Summit had two with 16 points: Adriana Benassi and Avery Rausch.
The Tigers were 8 of 9 at the free throw line.
What they’re saying
“We’re really trying to rebuild some stuff this year. We’re really focusing on the foundation. We lacked a little bit defensively tonight. We’re still trying to find our legs after losing Brynn (Driver) and Izzy (Yust) has done a great job stepping up as a leader but we’re still trying to find some leaders that will step up and take that lead role. That’s a big role we have to fill. Overall I thought the girls played extremely hard. Played a lot better defensively in the second half.”
– Joplin head coach Brad Cox
Up next
Joplin heads to the Waynesville Route 66 Shootout on Sasturday and will host Chillicothe on Dec. 20.
