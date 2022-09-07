SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Joplin boys swim team had a superb showing at the Parkview Invitational, finishing as the runner-up on Tuesday in Springfield.
Joplin posted 231 points to place second, only behind tourney winner Kickapoo (278). Nixa (219) was third, followed by Lebanon (170), Greenwood (115), Hillcrest (101) and Parkview (60).
“The guys did a nice job of returning to the pool after a long weekend,” Joplin coach Aaron Stump said. “I look forward to having a week of practice to make some adjustments for our next meet in Monett (next Tuesday). We plan to work on relay starts and rearrange our 200 medley relay to see how that impacts our time in that event.”
Nathan Wardlow posted times of 1 minute, 59 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle and 59.48 seconds in the 100 backstroke, making state-consideration times in each of those events. Wardlow won the 200 free, while finishing as the runner-up in the 100 back.
Zane Newman improved his 50 free, which was already a state-consideration time to 23.93, by dropping .6 seconds. He also made a consideration time in the 100 free, finishing with a time of 53.15.
Newman won the 100 free and took second in the 50 free.
In relays, Joplin’s 200 free team had a strong showing as Wardlow, Newman, Ian Vermillion and Parker Hinman won with a time of 1:39. It was another consideration time for the Eagles, reaching that mark in each of the three relay events this season.
