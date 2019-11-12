Ali Stauffer has the goals set high for her Joplin Eagles when it comes to this weekend’s MSHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
After recording qualifying times during the regular season, the Eagles will compete in six events at the Class 2 state swim meet on Friday and Saturday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters.
“The boys have been working hard, and I think they’re ready,” Stauffer said. “We have six different boys competing, and it’s going to be fun.”
Joplin senior Alex Crawford will look to end his stellar prep career on a high note.
Crawford is the top seed in the 100-yard freestyle and the second seed in the 100 breaststroke.
“Alex’s main goal all season has been to win a state title, and I think he has a very good chance of doing that,” Stauffer said. “I just hope to see him swim good times and compete well this weekend. I know he’s ready.”
At last year’s event, Crawford was fifth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 backstroke.
During a standout regular season, Crawford swam state-qualifying times in five individual events — the 50 freestyle, 100 free, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and the 100 breaststroke. An athlete can only compete in four events at state.
In addition to his two individual events, Crawford will also compete in the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle relays.
Joplin junior Ben Wardlow also qualified in two individual events, the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Wardlow is seeded 16th in the 50 free and 25th in the 100 free.
Also for the Eagles, senior John Glenn, junior Zane Reavley and freshmen Zane Newman and Jacob Glenn will represent Joplin in the relays.
The team’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays will consist of Crawford, Wardlow, John Glenn and Reavley, while the 400 free relay features Newman, Reavley, Jacob Glenn and John Glenn.
“This is the first time we’ve taken all three relays to state, so we’re proud of that,” Stauffer noted. “And it’s going to good for our two freshmen to swim at state.”
The 200 freestyle relay is seeded fifth, while medley is seeded 16th and the 400 free is 21st.
“We’d love to make the top eight in one of our relays and be in the top 16 in two of them,” Stauffer said.
Joplin finished 12th in last year’s Class 2 standings, and Stauffer hopes this year’s squad can top the finish.
The Class 2 prelims begin at 5 on Friday night, with the finals set to begin at 3 on Saturday.
The top 16 in each preliminary advance to the finals — 1 through 8 in the championship finals and 9 through 16 in the consolation finals.
The Eagles are the lone local school competing at the Class 2 event. The Class 1 event begins Thursday and wraps up on Friday.
