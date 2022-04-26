Ozark struck first with a run in the second inning on Tuesday at Joplin High School baseball field.
But Joplin’s junior pitcher Justin McReynolds tamed the Tigers’ lineup for the next four innings.
“He (McReynolds) was excellent,” Ozark coach Justin Sundlie said. “He kept the ball down, was moving it in and out, threw the breaking ball when he wanted to, I mean, you just tip your cap to him.
"That kid outcompeted us — our whole team — by himself.”
From the third to the sixth inning, Ozark (14-7) only had two batters reach base. During that time, the Eagles (10-10) brought across five runs of support for McReynolds en route to a three-run win.
“He was just really competitive in the zone,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “I thought he threw a lot of strikes, kept (Ozark) off balance when he needed to. They were aggressive in the box, so him just continuing to compete in the zone and continue to throw strikes and give us a chance to play defense behind him was huge.”
Devyn Wright was one of those two baserunners in the top of the third on a bunt single that Ethan Guilford and McReynolds let roll, hoping it would go foul, and ultimately came to a stop on the painted line down the third-base side of the field. Then next two batters of the inning went down swinging for strikeouts.
The second player to reach base was Brock Sundlie who drew a walk off of McReynolds in the fourth. Joplin’s hurler retired the next two batters with a fly out and a strike out to end the frame.
Ozark went three-up, three-down in the fifth and sixth innings.
“My delivery was feeling really smooth,” McReynolds said. “I was able to locate the curveball and the slider for strikes and it was really helping me out.”
McReynolds ran into a little trouble in the seventh inning of work. After retiring Sundlie on a called third strike, Greydon Miller reached base on a high throw from shortstop Byler Reither that was just beyond the reach of first baseman Isaac Meadows.
Parker Elliot singled into right field to put two runners on base, something McReynolds hadn’t dealt with the four innings prior. Sutton Hanks sent a single into center field to keep the line moving and drive in Miller to make it 5-2.
With the tying run coming to the plate in Kannon Little, Wolf went out for a mound visit.
McReynolds bared down once again.
Little hit a high fly ball on the right side of the infield that second baseman Bodee Carlson reeled in for the second out of the final inning. Then Wright rolled over and hit a high chopper to Carlson for the final out of the game.
“Well, really when you have a lead all you have to do is pitch strikes,” McReynolds said. “They’re either going to hit into (the defense) or get a hit. You just can’t allow walks in situations like that and I just really focused on throwing strikes.”
“We just didn’t make adjustments,” Sundlie said. “A lot of roll-over ground balls. (McReynolds) just did a good job putting it down-and-in on us and moving it around.”
With two runners on, and one out in the home half of the third, Kyler Stokes dug into the right-handed batter’s box for the Eagles. Stokes drove a pitch to deep left field that was tracked down and caught on the run with an outstretched arm ranging back and towards the left-field foul line.
Guilford stepped to the plate and sent a low linedrive into left-center field for an RBI-single to even the game at one a piece. McReynolds came up next and was initially called out on a ground ball.
But, after Wolf asked the field ump to talk with the home-plate umpire for help, the officials decided the throw took the first baseman off the bag. McReynolds was safe bringing in a second run in the inning because Byler Reither had crossed the plate on the play to give Joplin a 2-1 lead.
“Our last couple games we didn’t come up with that timely hit,” Wolf said. “Sometimes it’s not a matter of how many you get, but when you get them. But I thought today, a couple times, guys stepped up in situations with two strikes, two outs, runners in scoring position and found a way to get a ball in play and push some runs across.”
The Eagles tacked on three more runs with one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
“Joplin’s a good team, good players and well-coached,” Sundlie said. “A team like that’s going to beat you nine out of ten times if you don’t show up and execute.”
Joplin racked up 12 hits in the three-run victory. Stokes (3 for 4) and Guilford (3 for 3) went 6 for 7 combined and 3 RBI. Stokes drove in one while Guilford knocked two runs in. Carlson and Reither added two more hits a piece and scored three runs combined. Carlson crossed home twice.
McReynolds finished with eight strikeouts on 87 pitches in his complete-game effort. He allowed six hits and walked two batters.
Ozark’s Wright tossed six innings and surrendered five runs — four earned — while striking out six and walking none.
No Tigers hitter picked up more than one hit against the stingy McReynolds.
“I hope our pitchers are seeing that they can compete in the zone and we’re going to have guys that can make plays behind them,” Wolf said. “Good effort in that game all the way around.”
Joplin’s game scheduled for Thursday at Republic has been moved up to Wednesday, still at 4:30 p.m. at Republic.
