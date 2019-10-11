OZARK, Mo. — Ozark went into its matchup against Class 6 No. 4-ranked Joplin with a 3-0 record at home.
The Tigers are no longer undefeated at home.
The Eagles (7-0) scored 43 unanswered points in the first half, with the second units getting action in the second half, on the way to a 50-14 win over the Tigers (4-3) on Friday night.
“I think the important thing is the way we approach each week,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “I know it may sound like coach speak, but our goal is to get better each week because we know we have to do that if we want to accomplish our goals.”
The staggering efficiency from the offense continued for the Eagles, scoring on all six first-half possessions to make it 14 straight drives with a touchdown for the first-team unit, dating back to last week’s win over Neosho.
“The offense has been great,” Jasper said. “Obviously we saw a different defense tonight. They had two players covering Zach Westmoreland to take him out of the offense, so to speak. Keaton Renfro and Trayshawn Thomas stepped up and had huge games. It was a group effort with the guys up front and Blake (Tash) making good decisions. It’s almost impossible to take everything away, and our guys have done a real good job taking advantage of what is given to us.”
The Joplin first-team defense had another solid day as well, forcing three turnovers, limiting the Tigers to less than 100 yards and pitching a shutout in the first half. All of those turnovers turned into points for the Eagles.
“We keep talking about opportunistic defense,” Jasper said. “It’s a big deal to get turnovers and then covert on them.”
Joplin took first possession and needed just six plays to get into the end zone with running back Isaiah Davis breaking off 28 yards on third down for a score to put the Eagles on top 7-0 at the 10-minute mark.
Ozark went three-and-out on its first possession deep in its territory, and the snap on the fourth-down punt sailed over the head of Thomas Rushing and into the end zone for a Joplin safety.
Two plays into the Eagles’ ensuing possession on a short field, quarterback Blake Tash found Westmoreland on a crossing route for a 16-yard touchdown to make the score 15-0 with 7:32 left in the first quarter.
Ozark answered with its best drive of the first half, spanning 40 yards before Joplin defensive back Elijah Eminger deflected the Tigers’ first-down pitch at the JHS 30, picking it up and returning it to the Ozark 25.
“They went in motion, so I rolled down because we were matching motion with motion,” Eminger said. “Holden Ledford took the quarterback, who pitched it really late. As soon as I saw the pitch, I stopped thinking — because I learned that when I start thinking, I play badly — and I tipped it and scooped it.”
On the next play, Davis broke several tackles at the point of contact before sprinting 26 yards to paydirt to push the lead to 22-0 to end the scoring in the opening quarter.
Joplin opened the second quarter with a 32-yard deep ball touchdown from Tash to Keaton Renfro to give the Eagles a 29-0 advantage.
The Joplin defense forced its third turnover of the game on the Tigers’ next possession when a deep pass over the middle was picked off by Westmoreland, who reached over his shoulder and hauled in his team-leading fourth interception with one hand.
“Honestly, I didn’t realize I caught it one-handed until I tucked the ball in,” Westmoreland said with a smile. “I just heard the sideline go crazy. It was a really good feeling.”
Davis scored from two yards out to cap a 10-play drive off the turnover to make the score 36-0 with 4:16 to play in the first half.
Tash added a 10-yard passing score to Thomas with 2:12 left to wrap the first-half scoring.
Ozark got on the board on the first drive of the second half when Cannon Cox completed a 25-yard pass to Ethan Pritchard.
Backup quarterback Always Wright completed a three-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Ratliff to start the fourth quarter, giving Joplin a 50-7 lead. It was both players’ first varsity score of the season.
Ozark closed the scoring when Colton Casteel hauled in a 63-yard touchdown pass from Jace Easlry in the waning moments.
