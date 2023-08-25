Joplin led 14-7 at halftime against Branson on Friday night as the Pirates played host to the Eagles.
It was a different second half as Joplin grabbed three more scores — two from Davin Thomas — and pulled away for a 35-14 victory.
“Thomas has tremendous speed and is a great weapon,” head coach Curtis Jasper said. “He had a big night. I though Aidan Sampson also had a really good game with some big catches moving the chains and some key blocks for Davin.”
Thomas began the team’s scoring with a 9-yard sweep that he used his quick burst of speed to get to the edge and into the end zone on. Renfro added one of his two scores in that first half as well.
Thomas added his second and third scores of the night in the second half. The first came on a screen pass that became a 74-yard catch and run to make it 21-7. He caught another sweep in the backfield for an 8-yard score to make it 35-7.
Renfro had another score in the second half as well. Renfro took one of his scores in from inside the 5-yard-line. The other was on a swing pass from quarterback Hobbs Gooch that went for a long touchdown.
Joplin will meet Willard on Thursday night at Junge Field.
“We stalled on a few drives because of negative plays or penalties. We need to clean that up and continue to work on our execution,” Jasper said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.