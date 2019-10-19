Joplin scored on all six possessions in the first half, while the defense pitched a shutout in the first two quarters for the third time this season to force a running clock by halftime for the fifth straight week en route to a 45-14 win on Friday at Junge Field.
Friday’s win was the final regular-season home game of the season, and the Eagles (7-0) didn’t disappoint on a night when 20 seniors were recognized before kickoff.
“This was definitely something special,” senior wideout Zach Westmoreland. “We know it’s not our last home game, but for our last regular-season home game, we wanted it to be something we’d remember, and it was.”
The Eagles also clinched a share of the Central Ozark Conference title in their second season in the conference.
“It is amazing to be a part of this team and this senior class,” senior quarterback Blake Tash said. “The seniors in our sophomore year started building this program, the seniors last year got us to the next level, and we really wanted to continue it. … This wasn’t just one class that built this program.”
The seniors didn’t wait long to make their mark on the game, as running back Isaiah Davis ripped off a 62-yard run three plays into the game for a 6-0 lead.
Tash found Keaton Renfro on a fourth down-and-goal pass for an eight-yard touchdown to cap Joplin’s second series, making the score 13-0 with 4:07 to play in the first quarter.
The Eagles looked to be stopped earlier in the drive when facing a fourth-and-8 at their 44. The punt snap sailed over the head of Westmoreland, who picked the ball up and evaded multiple tacklers in the backfield before picking up 47 yards on the broken play to get Joplin inside the Nixa 10-yard line.
“It all started with everybody making a bunch of blocks when the play broke down,” Westmoreland said. “I turned around and saw players getting pancaked down field. It was amazing to see that no one gave up on the play.”
Joplin again needed just three plays to find the end zone on its next possession when Tash found Westmoreland over the middle for a 32-yard passing score to push the lead to 20-0 at the end of the opening quarter.
Tash completed 8-of-9 passes for 119 yards and two scores, while Westmoreland hauled in four passes for 58 yards and a score, to go along with 47 rushing yards.
Davis scored from eight yards out midway through the second and added a six-yard rushing score, with a two-point conversion run sprinkled in, with 4:23 left in the first half to push the lead to 35-0.
Joplin took possession with 16.5 seconds left in the first half and took a shot down field with Tash completing a 46-yard pass to Nathan Glades, who took the ball down to the 19 with four seconds remaining. The Eagles sent senior kicker Garrett Landis onto the field, who split the uprights on a 36-yard field goal as time expired to send Joplin into the locker room with a 38-0 advantage.
“When we realized we had some time left after getting down the field all of the players were chanting for a field goal because we wanted to see that happen,” Tash said. “It was awesome to watch it go through, and I am happy for Garrett because he puts in so much work on his own time and does a great job.”
Joplin’s shortest scoring drive came in the first possession of the second half. With the Eagles backed up on their 5-yard line after a defensive stand for a turnover on downs, Davis broke loose for an 89-yard run before scoring from six yards out on the next play to end his night with 244 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries.
“The lineman did a great job like they always do, I was too slow, I guess, to get in the end zone (on the 89-yard run),” Davis said with a smile.
Nixa got on the board on its next possession when Ramone Green scored from 5 yards out. Quarterback Reid Potts completed a 26-yard pass to Evann Long in the fourth to wrap the scoring.
DISTRICT STANDINGS UPDATE
Joplin moved into first place in the Class 6 District 3 with its win and Marquette’s 28-13 loss to Eureka. Joplin has 45.84 points, while Marquette has 42.94 points. If the Eagles finish atop the district standings, they will play home games throughout the district playoffs.
