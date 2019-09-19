The Joplin softball team is in the win column.
Joplin earned its first victory of the season Thursday night with a 7-6 triumph over Nixa at Joplin High School.
Facing a 4-2 deficit at the game’s midway point, Joplin (1-10) used a five-run fourth to take a 7-4 advantage. From there, Nixa was limited to one-run showings in the fifth and the sixth and went scoreless in the seventh to bring the contest to its final.
Joplin’s five-run fourth featured nine at-bats and five hits. Tatum Stogsdill and Jocee Weston opened the frame with a single and a double, respectively, before Jill McDaniel drove in a run on a single struck to right field. JHS went on to score two runs on a double by Layni Merriman, one run on a dropped third strike, and another run on a single by Addison Wallace.
Merriman finished as the team’s top contributor for Joplin, going 2-for-3 with one double, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Candace Bryant and Stogsdill both finished 2-for-3 as well. Joplin finished with nine hits overall.
Brittany Shyrock earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, going seven complete innings and limiting Nixa to one earned run on 11 hits. Five of Nixa’s runs came in result of five Joplin fielding errors.
Joplin plays host to Kickapoo today at 4:30.
BERRY LEADS WEBB CITYTO 10-0 WIN
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Haidyn Berry’s strong performance in the circle led Webb City to a 10-0 run-rule win over Branson in Central Ozark Conference action at Webb City High School.
Webb City improved to 9-1 on the season and 4-0 in the conference.
A junior, Berry struck out 12, walked none and scattered seven singles in a five-inning shutout. Berry (6-1) struck out the side in both the first and second innings.
Webb City took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Stacy Tyndall’s run-scoring triple to left field. After a weather delay, the Cardinals added two runs in the second, as pinch runner Morgan Brannon scored on an error before Peyton Hawkins smacked an RBI single to center.
After Branson stranded the bases loaded in the third, the Cardinals extended their lead in the bottom half, as Taylor Harris hit a three-run triple to left and then charged home on an error.
Run-scoring doubles from Tyndall and Berry gave the Cardinals a 9-0 lead in the fourth. Webb City pushed across a single tally in the fifth to end the game early due to the run-rule.
Tyndall had three hits for Webb City, while Hawkins, Berry and Kaylyn Gilbert added two hits apiece. Harris drove in three runs, while Hawkins and Tyndall had two RBI apiece.
Cat Ford took the loss for the Pirates (4-6, 1-3 COC), but she went 3-for-3 at the plate.
Webb City begins play at the Winnetonka Tournament today.
CARTHAGE DROPS HOME GAME
CARTHAGE, Mo. — In a COC clash between Tigers, Carthage dropped an 8-1 decision to Republic at Fair Acres Sports Complex.
Carthage was led by Aubrey Willis, who went 4-for-4. Hallie Patrick had the lone RBI for the hosts, with Kate Potter scoring the lone tally. Emily Calhoon was charged with the loss.
Republic’s Avery Romans earned the win after limiting Carthage to one run on nine hits in seven innings. She struck out six. Kaitlynn Ragsdale went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for the visitors, while AJ Fenske had two hits, including a home run.
Carthage hosts Neosho at 4:30 on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
JOPLIN SWEEPS CENTRAL
The Joplin volleyball team improved its season record to 7-1-1 with a 25-14, 25-18 triumph over Springfield Central at Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
For the Eagles, Anna Neuendorf logged eight kills and four blocks while Mari Katheryn Saunders tallied 10 service points, 11 assists and eight digs. Cassie Sharkey chipped in six kills, and Aubrey Ritter had 10 digs.
Joplin returns to play on Tuesday at Webb City.
COUGARS IMPROVE TO 5-0
SHELDON, Mo. — College Heights Christian stayed perfect on the season with a 25-9, 25-12 win at Sheldon.
The Cougars are now 5-0.
Solid serving was key to the win, as College Heights received 11 service points from Emmy Colin and nine serve points apiece from Avery Good and Catie Secker. Good served six aces.
Addy Thomas handed out 16 assists for College Heights, while Colin had 10 digs and Secker slammed seven kills.
College Heights is at the Lamar Tournament on Saturday, with the first match slated for 8:30 a.m.
BULLDOGS WIN AT HOME
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Bulldogs improved to 4-1 after defeating McDonald County 25-15, 25-16.
The Bulldogs were led by Jessa Hylton’s 10 kills. Salma Lewis added nine digs and three aces, while Jillian Kennedy had six blocks. Logan Jones led Carl Junction with 21 assists.
McDonald County’s Shye Hardin finished with five blocks, while Kaycee Faltor had 26 digs. Erin Cooper led the team with 10 assists, while Katelyn Ferdig had two kills.
Carl Junction takes part in the Springfield Classic and opens against host Kickapoo at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
TJ DROPS ROAD MATCH
WHEATON, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson lost a road match to Wheaton 25-22, 25-23 to fall to 4-5-1 on the season.
Winni Hiebert finished with two aces, two kills and four blocks, while Maddie Goodman had a team-high six kills. Acelynn Tate tallied four aces, added four kills and had eight assists, and Kaylee Ball finished with six assists and three aces.
Tennis
TJ TOPS WEBB CITY
Thomas Jefferson defeated Webb City 7-2 in a girls tennis dual at Millennium Family Fitness.
Webb City’s Emiliana Angelini defeated Audrey Neighmond 8-5 at No. 1 singles, but the Cavaliers won the other five singles matches.
Thomas Jefferson’s Johanna Jeyaraj won by forfeit at No. 2, while Juliana Joseph defeated Mallory Smith 8-4 at No. 3.
At No. 4 singles, Sydney Stamps beat Jadyn Hamilton 8-5, while Gabriella Laird defeated Taylor Yockey 8-0 at No. 5 and Victoria Henson-Miyauchi beat Kirsalyn Hood 8-0 at No. 6.
Neighmond-Jeyaraj edged Angelini-Kendall 8-6 at No. 1 doubles, while Joseph-Stamps lost to Webb City’s Smith-Hamilton 8-3 at No. 2. Laird-Henson-Miyauchi beat Olivia Whitesell-Ashley Philpot 8-2 at No. 3.
EAGLES FALL TO TIGERS
Republic defeated Joplin 6-3 at the JHS athletic complex.
Joplin won two singles matches, as Astrid Cardenas beat Elsie Crawford 8-6 at No. 1 and Emma Watts pulled out a 9-8 (7-4 tie-breaker) over Katie Stiles at No. 2.
“Emma won six-straight points during the tie-breaker,” Joplin coach Ed Ingle said. “She showed a lot of character to fight back and win.”
Cardenas and Watts teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles match over Republic’s Crawford-Carly McAtee 8-5.
BRANSON 5, NEOSHO 4
The Branson girls tennis team claimed two out of three doubles matches to edge Neosho.
Sarah Werner, Michelle Lindsay and Samantha Ortiz each won singles matches for the Wildcats. The team of Werner and Emily Mitchell accounted for Neosho’s lone doubles win.
Neosho, now 2-7 on the season, opens play in the Republic Tournament today.
