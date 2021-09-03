CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start under first-year coach Desiree Felker.
The Eagles picked up a 3-0 victory (25-12, 25-19, 25-22) over Cassville on Thursday night at Cassville High School.
Allie Lawrence, a senior outside hitter, finished with a team-high 11 kills and had three aces and three digs. Senior Emma Floyd added 10 kills and a block while Abby Edwards swatted five kills and came up with four digs.
Angelina Schramm chipped in four kills and seven digs, while Bailey Owens and Kaya Cooper each had three kills. Cooper also led Joplin with 28 assists, and Paisley Parker posted a team-best 24 digs.
For Cassville (2-5), Emerson Grossman collected seven kills with three blocks and two digs. Hailey Roark led the Wildcats with 18 digs, while Avery Crain handed out 19 assists.
The Eagles host Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday while Cassville goes to Hillcrest.
