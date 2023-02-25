The Missouri Tigers football program has its first verbal commitment for the 2024 recruiting year and it’s a Joplin High School tight end.
Whit Hafer, a 6-foot-7, 230 pound junior, who also plays basketball with the Joplin Eagles, announced his decision on Twitter on Saturday that he was committing to play football at Mizzou starting in 2024.
Hafer said this was a big change for him after working hard to get into college on a basketball scholarship.
“I invested a lot of time in basketball throughout my life already and it is a big change,” Hafer told The Globe on Saturday. “Basketball has been the first love for me as far as sports goes, but I’ve got this opportunity to play football in some great places and I thought about it more and more and I like football, too. I’ll always love basketball but the thing I love about sports in general is just trying to be the best version of yourself and if I can do that at this kind of level, then obviously I'm looking forward to it.”
Hafer is following in his father’s footsteps. Jeff Hafer, former Joplin High School basketball coach, also played for MU. Jeff played basketball for Missouri from 1996-2000.
Whit Hafer said he grew up a fan of the Tigers and has been going to Columbia for workshops and other events for years.
“Mizzou really felt comfortable to me, I've been going up to Columbia my whole life with my family, it’s somewhere I’m familiar with and somewhere I'd be comfortable going even if football wasn’t the option,” he said. “That was really the biggest factor, it was somewhere I knew I could be comfortable if things happen to change.”
Joplin Football Coach Curtis Jasper, who will coach Hafer for one more season with the Eagles, said Hafer provides a tremendous level of physicality on the Eagles’ offensive line.
In addition to his blocking, Hafer caught 14 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns for the run-dominant Eagles in his junior season.
“He’s a great athlete, but lots of times when you have a great athlete who can go up like he showed against Nixa last year, where he can go high-point the football in the end zone and make plays like that, sometimes not all those guys are as physical as he is,” Jasper said. “But he is a point-of-attack blocker who is physical that we can use to set up a lot of our run plays and run schemes and be able to run behind, then also be able to use in the passing game as well.”
Hafer is the first player to commit to Missouri in the team’s 2024 recruiting class. He also talked to the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Iowa State University about their football programs as well.
“I just kind of thought through it and talked with my parents a lot about it, about the different aspects of where I’d go to school and where I'd want to play,” Hafer said. “Those schools are great, the coaching staffs are awesome, they’ve invested a lot of time in me, too. The way things went, Mizzou was that gut feeling for me and it was what felt most comfortable.”
Hafer said the coaches have told him they see him as a blocking tight end.
“That’s pretty much what I do anyway, but that’s the plan,” he said. “I've got another year of high school left so I've got a lot of time here, too. I’m looking forward to working on whatever I need to, whatever the coaches say I need to improve and we’ll see how it happens from there. I’m bought into it so whatever their decision is I'm going to go with it.”
Jasper said he was very happy for his tight end.
“He’s a great football player and he’s also a tremendous young man and I don’t want that to get overshadowed in this either,” Jasper said. “Missouri’s got a really good program and Coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz is doing a great job with it. Being in the SEC, which is the premier football conference in the nation, it’s a great opportunity for Whit to not only go play at the next level but to play at the highest level."
