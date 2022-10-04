WEBB CITY, Mo. — Joplin and Webb City found themselves in quite the pitcher's duel on Tuesday afternoon.
With Jill McDaniel in the circle for the Eagles (22-9) and Laney Taylor for the Cardinals (16-17), both teams were looking at goose eggs through five innings.
"Webb's (Webb City) always going to give you a good game," Joplin softball head coach Brenden Schneider said. "They're just gritty."
Joplin outlasted Webb City 3-2 with a seventh-inning run.
The sixth inning began with Libby Munn hitting a sharp ground ball to Webb City's third baseman Kylee Sargent. Sargent fielded the ball on the move to the left side of her body and fired a throw across the diamond to beat Munn for the first out.
Kirsten McMillen came up and found a hole as she hit a ball sharply to Lily Hall at second base. The hard grounder bounced off of the diving Hall's mitt and went into center field for a single.
In a game that was mostly clean on the defensive end, Jill McDaniel would be the next Eagle to reach in the sixth on the game's only error. McDaniel hit a ground ball to the Cardinals' Taylor. As Taylor spun quickly to try and get the lead runner out at second base, her throw was a little behind shorstop Jensyn Pickett.
The throw went off Pickett's glove and into the outfield grass allowing McMillen to move up to third and McDaniel to reach second.
Maria Loum hit a ground ball right to Sargent. Sargent fielded it and threw home hoping to gun down McMillen at the plate but the throw wasn't in time as Joplin got the first run of the game.
Joplin's Bailey Ledford added to the scoring with an RBI-single into center field making it 2-0.
Webb City responded in the home half.
Sargent led it off for the Cardinals with a sharp liner towards her counterpart at third base.
But, Ledford showed just why she plays at the hot corner as she jumped up and snared the line drive with her arm fully extended above her head to take away a potential extra-base hit.
Ledford also made a back-handed stop on a hard ground ball down the third-base line in the first inning.
"She (Ledford) does such a great job in the leadoff spot for us," Schneider said. "She sets the table so well, she's so athletic, too. Her speed is such a big factor. And then over there at third... you've got to have those plays to win those tight games.
"She's saving multiple runs there and multiple bags."
Hall followed that up with a single into left field. Then, Elizabeth Rhuems came up and flew out to right field.
Dawsyn Decker came up with two outs and showed some patience drawing a walk on four pitches. Then Pickett drew a walk of her own to load the bases for Alexandra Maturino.
Maturino laced a single into left field on the first pitch from McDaniel to drive in Hall and Decker, tying the game at two a piece.
"Not only to tie it up and keep us in it and get the momentum going, but, for (Maturino) it's a confidence builder," Friend said. "For her, getting up there and driving the ball, that's really good for us offensively as well."
Jadyn Pankow led off the seventh with an opposite-field single into right. Pankow would swipe second on a ball in the dirt later that inning to move into scoring position. A Riley Kelly ground out to shortstop allowed her to move up to third base. Then, on an Isabella Yust ground ball to short stop, Pankow was able to slide into home safely, beating the throw from Pickett.
That run was enough for Joplin as the Cardinals went three up three down in McDaniel's final inning of work.
"It's nice to see somebody going into that seventh inning where you just feel comfortable," Schneider said. "There's no doubt in your mind, she's (McDaniel) just going to find a way to get it done.
"She's done that all year for us. ... Whatever the struggles are, she responds right away. That girl has found another gear this year that I am just so impressed with," Schneider added about his confidence sending McDaniel back out for the seventh inning.
Coach Friend mentioned seeing better communication from her team Tuesday night than in the past and hopes to see it continue into the district tournament next week. Friend also wants to see the Cardinals focus on improving at the plate.
"It will be nice to prepare (for playoffs)," Friend said. "We haven't had hardly any practices with the busy schedule we have. ... Obviously the focus has to be offense. We have to produce runs. It's easier to pitch when you have some run support."
Joplin heads to Waynesville on Thursday before playing in the Class 5 District 5 tournament next Tuesday.
The Cardinals will face Kickapoo and Rock Bridge on Saturday before beginning play in the the Class 4 District 7 tournament next Tuesday.
