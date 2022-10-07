The Joplin Eagles football team got off to a fast start, scoring its first touchdown less than two minutes into their homecoming game on Friday night against Carl Junction and building a 27-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
A touchdown and two-point conversion at the end of the second quarter set up the running clock for most of the second half in the 35-7 victory, and the Eagles' defense took over to push Joplin to 6-1 on the season. Carl Junction fell to 2-5.
“We’ve been starting off slow, especially offensively, all year for the most part, and it was nice to get a fast start tonight,” said Joplin Head Coach Curtis Jasper. “I thought we executed well both offensively, defensively and in the special teams. We just came out and set the tone early.”
Carl Junction had turnover problems in the first quarter, with a muffed snap on a punt giving Joplin the ball on the Bulldogs 13 yard line and leading to a 6-yard touchdown pass from Joplin quarterback Hobbs Gooch to Terrance Gibson.
On its next possession, the Bulldogs turned the ball over on an interception by Joplin’s Collis Jones. That set the Eagles up on the Carl Junction 12 yard line and led to a 12-yard touchdown run by Chavis Coleman. Joplin had a 21-0 Joplin lead with just five minutes gone in the first quarter.
The Eagles forced the Bulldogs to punt on their next possession. The Eagle’s Quinton Renfro broke free on a 64-yard touchdown run on the first play of the next drive, but that run was called back because of a holding penalty on Joplin.
“After that, I was a little bit down, but I got over it pretty quick,” Renfro said. “I have a penchant for getting a long run called back. At the beginning of the season I had a 70-yard run called back.”
The penalty seemed to inspire Carl Junction as the Bulldogs forced an Eagle fumble to take the ball on CJ’s 27 yard line. But Joplin’s Coleman got the ball back for the Eagles with an interception on the next play.
“We had a better week of practice than we’ve had in probably over a month, and then we came out and we make all the mistakes we made, especially on offense,” said Carl Junction Head Coach Doug Buckmaster. “And we didn’t get it done on defense either. We did some good things as the game went along. I’ve always told them in the last couple of years that the good thing about them is we play hard and we don’t quit.”
The Bulldogs stopped Joplin’s next drive with an interception by Pason Winder. Winder returned the pick to Joplin’s 10 yard line, setting up Carl Junction’s best chance to score in the first quarter. But the Eagles defense stopped the Bulldogs on fourth and goal from the 6 yard line to set up the most exciting play of the game.
After an Eagles penalty set the ball back to the Joplin 4 yard line, Renfro burst through the Bulldogs defense for a 96-yard touchdown run with 27 seconds left in the quarter. The failed extra point kick made the score 27-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“I made a couple of cuts and broke a couple of tackles, and all I saw was green grass,” Renfro said. “I was thinking, ‘Oh yeah, I can’t get tackled from behind’ so I was just thinking about how fast I needed to be running. I was just sprinting to the end zone.”
Carl Junction finally got its first first down of the game on the next drive with a pass from quarterback Dexter Merrell to receiver Malakhi Moore for 12 yards. The Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize, and the drive stalled.
The rest of the second quarter was an exchange of punts and turnovers. Joplin’s final drive started on the Eagles 28 with 3:06 left in the half.
The Eagles took the ball 72 yards in eight plays with quarterback Gooch completing two of three passes for 34 yards. Renfro scored his third touchdown of the night, and Gooch completed the two-point play with a pass to Joplin’s Aiden Sampson with 46.8 seconds to go in the half.
The second half went by quickly with the running clock going until Carl Junction put together a scoring drive in the final few minutes of the game.
The Bulldogs got the ball on Joplin’s third turnover of the game on its own 34 yard line and drove 66 yards in 10 plays highlighted by a 12-yard completion from Merrell to Kyler Stewart. Carl Junction scored with 1:23 left in the game on an 8-yard run by Arlen Wakefield.
Carl Junction prepares to take on Willard at home next Friday while Joplin prepares for Carthage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.