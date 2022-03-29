It was a windy evening on Tuesday when Joplin and McDonald County took the field for an early-season baseball game.
The wind was blowing out to the left and it was very unforgiving at times for the defense.
But Joplin's right-handed hitting Kyler Stokes took full advantage of the wind in the bottom of the third. With two outs and no one on base, Stokes drove a pitch into left field and over the fence for a home run giving the Eagles (3-5) a 9-4 lead en route to their 11-8 win.
"It was great to see," Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. "I told (the team) yesterday, we're three or four hits away — in crucial situations — from our record kind of being flip-flopped."
The Mustangs (5-3) faced an 8-1 deficit heading into the third inning.
"First of all, a lot of credit to Joplin," McDonald County coach Kevin Burgi said. "I thought they were barreling some pretty good pitches and they put us in a bind."
McDonald County responded in the top of the third by putting the bat on the ball themselves.
"McDonald County's a really good baseball team," Wolf said. "There's a lot of really good players over there and coach Burgi does a tremendous job of preparing them. So I knew they were going to punch back."
Fischer Sanny reached first base to lead off the inning after his soft grounder hit up the middle wasn't field cleanly. Catcher Cole Martin came to the plate with one out and singled into right field allowing Sanny to go from first to third on the hit.
With two outs in the inning a pitch to Levi Helm bounced in the dirt and caromed off the catcher Tyler Schumann and straight to his left. Sanny read the bounce quickly and took off down the line. The junior third baseman scored easily making it 8-2.
Helm singled in Martin later in the at-bat to make the score 8-3. Then Isaac Behm doubled Helm in making it 8-4 to cap the two-out rally in the third.
Brady Mails then surrendered a couple walks in the top of the fourth forcing Wolf to go to his bullpen and bring in Joe Jasper.
Jasper struck out the first batter he faced for the second out in the inning. But the Mustangs struck again with two outs.
Joplin elected to give the intentional pass to McDonald County's Martin with runners on second and third to load the bases and bring up Weston Gordon.
Gordon hit a soft ground ball up the third baseline to Ethan Guilford. Guilford fielded it but his throw to first was errant and the two walks earlier in the inning to Tucker Walters and Sanny crossed the plate to make it 9-6.
The Eagles added another run in the home half of the fourth to make it 10-6.
McDonald County responded once again. Cross Dowd singled to begin the action in the top of the fifth. Walters drew his second walk of the game making it first and second with just one out.
Destyn Dowd grounded a ball to first baseman Isaac Meadows. Meadows attempted to get the force out at second and his throw went wide allowing Cross Dowd to score and Walters to move over to third as Destyn Dowd reached first base safely.
Sanny added to the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left field to score Walters and make it 10-8. Jack Parnell grounded out to Jasper to end the inning.
"I thought we did a lot better job the second time through kind of letting the ball travel and finding some barrel," Burgi said. "We always try to limit strikeouts and I thought we did a pretty decent job of it today."
Joplin scored in every inning they came to the plate except for the sixth. The Eagles scored five in the first, three in the second, and one each in innings three through five.
"One of the things we talk to our guys a lot about is just extending the lead and answering when they score," Wolf said. "And I thought we great job of that. When you can get out to a lead and you can score every inning that puts pressure on them to play from behind."
Guilford came in and slammed the door for Joplin only allowing three hits in the final two innings of the game. He struck out one batter as well. Of the eight McDonald County runs scored, only four were charged as earned runs to the Joplin pitching staff.
Colton Ruddick and Destyn Dowd came in to limit the damage across 4 2/3 innings for the Mustangs. Ruddick went three innings, gave up three hits and three runs while walking three and striking out three more. The only earned run the senior allowed was the solo shot by Stokes. Dowd pitched 1 2/3 innings and only surrendered one hit and one walk and kept the Eagles from scoring.
"It kind of is a testament to those guys that threw later in the game," Burgi said. "We didn't play well behind them and they found a way to kind of limit the big innings."
Layton Copher and Stokes led the Eagles with three runs apiece. Copher went 2 for 4 with a triple while Stokes finished 3 for 5. Copher also led the team with 3 RBIs.
Martin finished 3 for 3 for McDonald County and added two runs. Walters also had two runs while going 1 for 2 with his two walks. Helm finished with two RBIs for the Mustangs.
The wind played a major factor on Tuesday as there were nine errors committed and six unearned runs.
"Given the conditions, I thought our outfielders did a tremendous job of tracking baseballs and getting to them," Wolf said. "We have to be better with our arm. There were some situations where we were making the right play and we just didn't execute it."
Joplin will be back in action on Thursday as they play host to Neosho.
McDonald County heads to Branson on Friday for their next game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.