EMPORIA, Kan. — Southern baseball let a 5-0 lead slip away in a 10-6 loss to Emporia State on Sunday.
Jordan Fitzpatrick put the Lions (13-4, 0-3 MIAA) on his back early with a solo home run in the second inning before adding a grand slam in the third to give MSSU a 5-0 cushion.
The Hornets (11-6, 3-0) cut the lead to one after scoring four times in the bottom of the fourth inning, highlighted by an RBI single from Paul Claassen, a two-run double from Tyrus Barclay and an RBI single from Jack Maki.
Emporia State tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh on the back of an RBI single from Cooper Minnick. Later in the inning, ESU added a run on a fielder’s choice groundout and another on a wild pitch for a 7-5 advantage.
The Hornets used a sacrifice fly from Maki in the eighth to make the score 8-5 before a Southern error later in the frame allowed a run to score. Josh Norlin drove home a run with a single to left-center to push the lead to 10-5.
Southern’s Matt Miller hit a solo home run to right field in the ninth, but the Lions’ rally would end there.
Mason LeClair earned the win for the Hornets after blanking the Lions over two relief innings. He didn’t allow a hit or a walk and struck out three. Drew Repp started and earned a no-decision after allowing five runs on three hits, a walk and two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
Will Bausinger started and earned a no-decision after allowing four runs on five hits and five walks, with nine strikeouts, in six innings of work for the Lions. Logan VanWey took the loss in relief after allowing three runs on one hit and two walks in one inning of relief work. Corey Cowan allowed three tuns in two-thirds of an inning, while River Wright worked one-third of an inning in relief.
Fitzpatrick led Southern with two hits, two runs and five RBI, while Miller had two hits, scored a run and drove in one. Dexter Swims finished with two hits.
Southern hosts Washburn at 3 p.m. on Friday at Warren Turner Field.
