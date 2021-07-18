The Sedalia Bombers jumped out to a substantial lead early and went on to play spoiler in the Joplin Outlaws’ final home game of the regular season on Sunday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
Aided by five hits and three Joplin fielding errors, Sedalia built a seven-run lead by the fourth inning and staved off a Joplin comeback attempt to claim a 7-6 triumph. The win gave the Bombers (18-15) a three-game lead over the Outlaws (14-17) at the top of the MINK League South Division standings.
Joplin was put in a 7-0 hole before getting on the scoreboard with a four-run fifth. Dawson Walters plated the first run on an RBI single before Logan Cline drove in three more on a double.
The Outlaws trimmed the deficit to 7-6 three innings later by plating a pair of runs in the eighth thanks to a two-run double by Jared Toler. However, Joplin’s last opportunity to draw even in the bottom of the ninth saw Sedalia closer Conner Wolf retire three straight batters with one strikeout and a pair of flyouts.
The Bombers held their largest lead of the game after plating two runs in the first, four runs in the third and one run in the fourth. Kellen Williamson was the team’s leading hitter with two singles in three plate appearances, while Braden McGinnis, Duffin Makings and Jacob McWhirter logged one hit apiece.
Sedalia starter Chase Carson picked up the win after allowing four earned runs and four hits while striking out five in 4 2/3 innings of work. Tucker Nunnenkamp and Conner Wolf allowed one earned run combined in relief.
Joplin tallied six hits with Brett Weimers, Caleb Fuerstake, Cline, Jeb Jenkins, Walters and Toler accounting for one piece.
The Outlaws used five arms in the game. Justin Schrader took the loss after surrendering five earned runs and three hits in three innings. Relievers Austin Gottula, Drew Beyer, Caden Bressler and Christian DeJesus combined to limit the Bombers to one unearned run in the final six innings.
Joplin closes out the final week of the regular season with a six-game road trip, which starts with a stop at Chillicothe for a 7 p.m. game on Monday night.
