OZARK, Mo. — Ethan Guilford and Alex Curry combined for five runs batted in as Joplin held on to trim Ozark 10-8 Tuesday afternoon in a Central Ozark Conference baseball game at the Tigers' field.
The Eagles, who led 9-4 after four innings, improved to 13-7 overall and 5-1 in conference play, staying one game behind first-place Republic (14-6, 6-0), which beat Willard 10-9 on a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning.
Joplin and Republic clash at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Republic.
Guilford, batting seventh in the lineup, drove in three runs without getting a hit. He walked with the bases loaded in the second inning, lofted a sacrifice fly to center field in the third and walked again with the bases loaded in the sixth.
Curry went 2 for 4, including a two-run single in the fourth inning. Another run scored on an error as the Eagles opened a 9-4 advantage.
Ozark (7-13, 3-3) pulled within a run thanks to a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by Brody Banmann's two-run single.
Fielding Campbell's single and three walks produced an insurance run for the Eagles in the sixth, and closer Josh Harryman worked out of a two-on, nobody-out jam in the sixth inning and retired the Tigers on a strikeout, popup and groundout in the seventh to secure the save.
Joplin starter Justin McReynolds picked up the victory, allowing six earned runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four batters and walked one. Holton Miller, the first of four Ozark pitchers, gave up five runs and four hits in two innings, walked one and fanned three.
Bodee Carlson, Campbell and Kirk Chandler matched Curry's two hits, and Capbell and courtesy runner Isaac Meadows each scored two runs.
Ozark leadoff hitter Devyn Wright went 4 for 4 with two runs scored, and Banmann had two hits and three RBIs.
Two errors opened the door for three Ozark runs in the first inning, but Joplin batted around during a five-run second inning to take a lead it never relinquished.
Curry singled, David Fiscus was hit by a pitch and Chandler singled to load the bases. Guilford walked to force in the first run, and a single by Carson Wampler, sacrifice fly by Kyler Stokes, single by Carlson and sacrifice fly by Campbell each drove in a run.
