LAMAR, Mo. — East Newton's baseball team has made history.
The third-seeded Patriots defeated fifth-seeded Diamond 12-3 to capture the Class 3 District 11 championship on Tuesday afternoon in Lamar, marking the program's first district crown in school history.
East Newton (12-13) will play District 12 champion Fair Grove (24-2), a 5-1 winner over Strafford, on May 24 in state sectionals. The time and location is to be announced.
The Patriots benefitted from a strong start, jumping out to a 7-2 advantage after two innings. The Wildcats trimmed the deficit to four with a run in the third, but East Newton responded with five unanswered tallies to put the game away.
East Newton's offense tallied seven hits in the contest. Easton Schrader went 2 for 5 with two RBI, while Will Eichelberger had a hit and two driven in.
Zack Jordon, Braxton Wolf and Josh Mathis each had run-scoring hits for the Patriots. Brinnen VanLue and Luke Moore drove in runs as well for East Newton.
On the mound, Kolt Walters was nails for the Patriots. He struck out 10 batters and allowed three unearned runs on two hits through 5 2/3 innings of work.
Eichelberger came out of the bullpen and hurled 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.
Diamond, which knocked off top-seeded Lamar 6-2 in the semifinals on Monday, ended the season 12-17. The Wildcats graduate 10 seniors.
