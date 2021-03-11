One of the many pillars behind East Newton's unprecedented season has been its suffocating defense.
Some could argue defense has allowed the Patriots to make their deepest playoff run in school history.
And that’s to the quarterfinal round of the Class 4 state tournament. No. 4 East Newton grinded out a 36-34 sectional road victory over Ava on Tuesday night to achieve that feat.
“It was huge for our program,” Patriots coach Kyle Fields said. “We have never been this far. It means a lot. It means a lot to our kids. They have worked hard for it. They found a way to win a close one. We are really good defensively. That helped us win our first district in years. They are really gritty. They are taking it to the next level of really competing. I’m proud of them.”
Next on East Newton’s radar, a date with No. 6 Blair Oaks (23-4) at 6 p.m. Friday at home. The Falcons cruised past Buffalo 69-46 in their sectional contest.
Blair Oaks is back in the quarterfinals for the third straight season. The Falcons look to return to the Final Four for the second straight year.
“They are good. They are long. They are athletic,” Fields said. “They pose a lot of problems. We feel good about our plan. If we can do some things that have been our staple all year and the last couple of years, I think we'll have a really good chance of winning late.”
Blair Oaks’ 6-foot-9 forward Luke Northweather, 6-1 guard Quinn Kusgen and 5-8 guard Jake Closser all earned spots on the Class 4 District 9 all-tournament team.
Northweather averages a team-best 27.7 points per game while Kusgen sits at 19.9 and Closser at 10.7.
Senior Lucas Kimbrough recently became the third East Newton player to reach 1,000 points this season, joining teammates Connor Killion and Kyson Lahman. Lahman leads the team at around 15 points per game while Killion adds 14 and Kimbrough 12.
“I think (the key is) taking care of the ball,” Fields said. “It’s about being patient, getting really good shots. We have to be strong, be physical. We have to do what we do. Nothing out of the norm, but playing good solid basketball and defending our butts off.”
Just like last Friday against Mount Vernon in the district championship game, Fields expects a capacity crowd at East Newton High School.
“Our crowd has been a great sixth man for us this year and in the playoffs,” he added. “I’m looking forward to a good atmosphere. Our kids for sure will relish that.”
As for his message to his players heading into Friday:
“Just enjoy it and know what got us here,” Fields said. “Know who we are, what we have played for. That’s been the message. We are not going to do anything crazy different. We have to be who we are, have faith in one another and be confident in one another. Things will work out.”
