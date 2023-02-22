DIAMOND, Mo. — One by one, East Newton’s trio of seniors walked off the court for the last time on Wednesday night, each to a standing ovation from the Patriots faithful and a hug or a fist bump from everyone on the bench.
Robert McFarland was the first to exit after fouling out with 51 seconds on the clock. Jack Cook followed about 10 seconds later, and then came Marshal Renner, the last of the bunch, with 24 seconds remaining.
The three watched the closing moments of a 56-33 season-ending loss against Stockton in the second round of the Class 3 District 12 tournament at Diamond, and then their high school careers were officially over.
“I was kind of expecting to play the whole game, but as soon as I saw the sub come over, he called my name and told me to go to the bench,” Renner said. “As soon as I was walking over there it all hit me at once. It never felt like it was over until I realized I was getting subbed out.”
“I never would have guessed it would have been this tough,” he said.
East Newton finished the season with a 9-18 record after the Patriots’ upset bid came apart in the second half on Wednesday.
They entered district play having lost 8 of 10 and were seeded fourth in the tournament, while top seed Stockton (17-9) entered the week having won 10 of 12.
So the Patriots tried to slow the game down early on — they won the tip and then passed the ball back and forth for a minute and 40 seconds before taking a shot. They led 11-10 after a quarter thanks to Renner’s offensive rebound and putback at the buzzer, which capped another minute-plus possession and a first period that saw just six Stockton possessions.
When Stockton finally retook the lead with 3:08 left in the second quarter, the Tigers hadn’t scored for more than six minutes.
“We really wanted to get high-percentage shots and didn’t want to force anything, especially early in the possession,” East Newton coach Kyle Fields said. “We wanted to try to get them out of their zone and to come pick us up man and to extend a little bit to spread them out a little more. We did a really good job of that for about a quarter and a half but gave up a run and that limited us as far as sitting on it at that point.”
The Tigers outscored the Patriots 11-2 in the second quarter with all those points coming in a span of about three-and-a-half minutes. That made it a 21-13 game at halftime and then Stockton pulled away after the break, with a 21-point fourth quarter icing it.
McFarland led the team with nine points and added five rebounds, while Renner had eight points and seven rebounds. Junior Chase Sorrell and sophomore Braxton Wolfe each scored six.
Stockton’s duo of Jay Baxter and Jax Baxter were dominant in the paint, combining for 37 points with Jay making 10 of 12 at the free throw line.
A season of close games
Of East Newton’s 18 losses, 11 were by single digits. Six of those were by five points or less. And four came in overtime.
Renner said the team strived to be a tough group that nobody else would want to play.
“We got our team shirts that say East Newton tough,” he said. “Those games, they made us tougher. It’s all about making us tougher and learning from mistakes.”
“I just got done talking to (the team) and I said keep your head down and keep grinding because it’s going to pay off,” he said. “I’ve never really been a tough guy but this program’s really switched up my life in that respect.”
The Patriots graduated three all-conference players from last year’s team, including two who were named to the Big 8 West all-defensive team. And then East Newton allowed just one more point per contest this winter.
But this year’s team was also an inexperienced group, and Fields said there was a learning curve for figuring out what it takes to win in late-game situations.
“Most coaches maybe aren’t having a whole lot of fun in years like this,” he said, “and our coaching staff, we had a blast working with them. I’m just proud of them. You have years like this in high school basketball and it is what it is.”
The three seniors were just freshmen when Fields returned to the Patriots for his second stint at the school after coaching at McDonald County for three years.
“You see a group for four years and those three have really had an impact on our program,” he said. “Phenomenal student athletes in the classroom and with their attitudes. Never in trouble. Just role model kids. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
