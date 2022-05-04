MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — For the first time in over a decade, East Newton's boys cross country team is atop the Big 8 Conference.
Aided by eight event wins, the Patriots finished with 120 points to capture the team championship at the Big 8 meet on Tuesday evening at Mount Vernon High School.
Marshfield finished as the runner-up with 108, followed by Lamar (82), McDonald County (67) and Springfield Catholic (64.5).
And a future Missouri Southern Lion led the way for East Newton.Kelton Sorrell posted three event wins — 800-meter run (2 minutes, nine seconds), 1,600 (4:43) and 3,200 (10:31).
Gabe Bergen won the 110 hurdles (15.49 seconds) and 300 hurdles (41.36). Michael Crowe was victorious in the high jump (1.84 meters).
The Patriots showed well in the relays, winning the 4x400 with a time of 3:37 and 4x800 in 8:39.
Also for East Newton, Kelton Sorrell's younger brother, Chase, took second in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Bergen finished third in the 400, while Dominic Shaw was third in the discus.
Other area first-place finishers included Lamar's Trace Willhite (discus and javelin).
On the girls side, Marshfield won the team title with 119.5 points. Nevada was the runner-up with 102, while Lamar (89), Hollister (88) and Cassville (76) round out the top 5.
The Tigers posted three runner-up finishes — Jade Feller (300 hurdles) as well as Lillian Hart (long jump) and 4x400 relay team. Clara Swearingen took third in the 400, while Allie Rains was third in the 1,600.
Hart (triple jump), Rylin Miller (pole vault) and Taylor Thompson (discus) posted third-place finishes as well. Nevada's 4x800 relay team took third.
Lamar was paced by Phajjia Gordon, who won the discus. She also was the runner-up in the shot put.
Kiersten Potter finished second in the 1,600 and 3,200. Lamar's 4x200 relay team placed second as well.
Cassville won the 4x800. Jolie Evans took second in the 800, while Riley Morris finished as the runner-up in the discus.
Third-place finishers for the Wildcats included Tori Mitchell (800), Dakotah Anderson (3,200) and Marianne McCrackin (300 hurdles).
