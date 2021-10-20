ANDERSON, Mo. — To say the East Newton boys cross country team dominated the Big 8 Cross Country Championship would be an understatement.
With the top three finishers overall, the Patriots won the conference title with a team score of 27 on Tuesday afternoon at McDonald County High School.
Kelton Sorrell was the conference champion as he finished first with a time of 16 minutes, 50 seconds. Teammate Gabe Bergen was right behind in second, while Chase Sorrell placed third.
Lamar finished second with a score of 48, while Cassville placed third, Nevada fourth and McDonald County fifth.
Monett's Julio Cruz took fourth and Marshfield's Zach Mitchell placed fifth. Blaine Breshears (Lamar), Caleb Leach (Cassville), Isaac Bales (East Newton), Kaden Padgett (Nevada) and Victor Salas (Monett) round out the top-10 in respective order.
On the girls side, Rogersville won the conference championship with a score of 52. Nevada (62) finished second, while East Newton came in third, Cassville fourth and Monett fifth.
Rogersville placed five runners in the top 21 and were led by Anna Snodderly, who placed seventh.
Lamar's Kiersten Potter was the individual conference champion, finishing first with a time of 19:57. Aurora's Kaci Singer finished as the runner-up, while East Newton's Alonna Eytcheson took third.
Cassville's Jolie Evans placed fourth. Nevada's Allie Rains and Avery Morris finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Also for the Wildcats, Annie Moore took eighth. East Newton's Elizabeth Barratt came in ninth and Katherine Schaefer of Hollister placed 10th.
