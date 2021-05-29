JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With a strong finish late in the meet, East Newton climbed into fifth place in the Class 3 boys standings in the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday afternoon at Jefferson City High School's Adkins Stadium.
The Patriots had 10 points before accumulating two second-place finishes and a third place — 22 points — during the last four events of the meet to finish with 32 points and make a big jump in the standings.
El Dorado Springs, led by junior Daelen Ackley's gold-medal sweep in the distance races, nipped MICDS 43-42 for the team title, followed by Centralia with 41 and St. Charles Lutheran with 38.
East Newton's first 10 points came early in the meet as Chase Sorrell, Gabe Bergen, Garrett Downum and Kelton Sorrell teamed up to win the 4x800 relay in 8 minutes, 10.25 seconds.
Then late in the meet, Bergen took third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (40.40), Kelton Sorrell was second in the 800 (1:48.89, just 0.04 seconds behind Ackley), and the 4x400 team of Bergen, Marcus Shaeffer, Robert McFarland and Kelton Sorrell took second (3:30.61).
Lamar was in the top-5 for a while before finishing seventh with 28 points.
Rylan Wooldridge got the Tigers off to a good start by winning the shot put (53 feet, 1 3/4 inches), and the Tigers won medals in five more events.
Joe Kremp finished fifth in the 3200 (9:33.73), and Trace Willhite placed fifth in the discus (144-10) and sixth in the javelin (158-3).
In the relays, Lamar came in third in the 4x200 (Cade Griffith, Joel Beshore, Logan Crockett, Thomas Gammon in 1:30.57) and eighth in the 4x100 (Beshore, Crockett, Ian Ngugi, Griffith in 44.11).
Jason Rohlman of Aurora captured two medals in the sprints, taking fourth in the 400 (50.56) and sixth in the 200 (22.66).
Wyatt Cordray of Mount Vernon was fourth in the 110 high hurdles (15.70).
Cassville had two medalists in Bradan Dickinson (fifth in shot put at 47-2.50) and David Oliphant (seventh in the 100, (11.32).
GIRLS MEET
Mount Vernon's Sadie Heisner won the triple jump to headline eight Big 8 Conference victories in the girls division.
Heisner claimed the state title with a distance of 35-11 1/4 in the triple jump, and she was fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.30). The Mountaineers also were eighth in the 4x100 relay (51.68), with Payton Dennis, Faith Rycraft, Teah Ray and Nina Cowherd running.
Lamar claimed four medals as Kiersten Potter was fourth in the 3200 (11:39.16) and seventh in the 1600 (5:27.62), Phajjia Gordon took fifth in the javelin (114-0) and Marcy Miller was eighth in the high jump (5-0 1/2).
For Cassville, Kyren Postlewait placed fourth in the shot put (39-2 1/2).
Ste. Genevieve won the state title with 38 points, one more than Blair Oaks. Southern Boone took third with 33, followed by Pleasant Hill 32 and Cameron 30.
