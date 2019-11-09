COLUMBIA, Mo. — El Dorado Springs sophomore Daelen Ackley crossed the line first and East Newton’s boys finished third in the team standings at the MSHSAA Class 2 Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
Ackley toured the 5K course in 15 minutes, 39 seconds. Malik Stewart of Maplewood-Richmond Heights was a distant second in 16:01.
East Newton finished with a team score of 118, trailing only Fatima (77) and Steelville (115) in the standings.
Kelton Sorrell’s 11th-place finish (16:41) led the Patriots, while Jacob Bennion finished 26th (17:04), Gabe Bergen was 28th (17:04) and Garrett Downum took 32nd (17:11).
Caleb Wicklund of College Heights placed 18th with a time of 16:51, while Southwest’s Travis Sickles finished 37th.
The College Heights girls finished sixth in the team standings with 175 points behind Fatima (53), Father Tolton (63), Lawson (109), El Dorado Springs (156) and Summit Christian (159).
Grace Bishop of College Heights was the top local finisher in the girls race, as the junior finished 13th in 20:08. Also for the Cougars, Jaira Glaser was 51st, while Jayli Johnson and Klohe Burk finished 85th and 86th, respectively. East Newton’s top finisher in the girls race was Ellie Hicks (98th).
CLASS 1
Liberal’s boys finished fifth in Class 1 with a team score of 162.
The top four teams were Oak Ridge (89), Blue Eye (140), Calvary Lutheran (144) and Fair Play (148).
Liberal’s Rowdy Myers finished 30th, while Max Dingman took 38th and Case Hampton was 60th. Jasper’s Hunter Hinds was 35th and Purdy’s Zack Brewer finished 67th.
The Fulton School’s Jace Cavness was the medalist in 16:39.
On the girls side, Blue Eye (56) and North Platte (84) were the top two teams. Liberal was 11th.
Senior Cailee Lake led Liberal with a 16th place, crossing the line at 21:22. Also for the Bulldogs, Chloe Lake was 66th.
Jasper’s Annika Anzjon finished 37th, while Sheldon’s Maddison Garren was 59th and McAuley Catholic’s Abi Street finished 60th.
Blue Eye twins Riley (18:53) and Avery Arnold (19:17) finished first and second, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.