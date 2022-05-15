LAMAR, Mo. — The East Newton boys and Lamar girls track and field squads won the Class 3 District 6 titles on Saturday afternoon at Lamar High School.
In the boys division, the Patriots were atop the leader board with 134 points. Lamar (127) was the runner-up, followed by Hollister (74), Fair Grove (74) and Cassville (68).
The Tigers won the girls division with 122 points. Clever (111) was second, followed by Hollister (84.5), Cassville (73.5) and Strafford (64).
The top-4 finishers in this meet advanced on to next Saturday's state sectionals meet.
Missouri Southern signee Kelton Sorrell was a double winner for East Newton, claiming the 800-meter run and 3,200. His younger brother, Chase, won the 1,600.
Gabe Bergen took first in the 300 hurdles, while Nathan Evey was victorious in the pole vault. The Patriots' second-place finishers included Kelton Sorrell (1,600), Chase Sorrell (800 and 3,200), Bergen (400 and 110 hurdles), Michael Crowe (high jump) and Dominic Shaw (discus).
East Newton won the 4x400 relay and finished third in the 4x800.
Lamar advanced in 13 events, headlined by double winner Trace Willhite in the discus and javelin. The Tigers won three relays (4x100, 4x200 and 4x800) and took third in the 4x400.
Other qualifiers included Joel Beshore (100 and 300 hurdles), Thomas Gammon (400), Blaine Breshears (800 and 1,600), Terrill Davis (long jump) and Austin Wilkerson (javelin).
Cassville qualified in nine events, while Bradan Dickinson led the way by winning the shot put. Others moving on to sectionals — Peter Littlefield (800 and high jump), Caleb Leach (1,600) and Eli Pickett (pole vault).
The Wildcats also advanced all four relays.
Mount Vernon's Wyatt Cordray claimed a district title in the 110 hurdles. Also moving on for the Mountaineers included Cordray (300 hurdles) and Earl Trimble (pole vault).
In the girls division, Lamar advanced 12 entries. Phajjia Gordon was a double winner in the discus and shot put, while also finishing as the runner-up in the javelin.
The Tigers won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, finishing fourth in the 4x400.
Other qualifiers included Kiersten Potter (1,600 and 3,200), Kyleigh Talbott (100), Marcy Miller (high jump and triple jump) and Elise Ferris (long jump).
Cassville featured eight qualifiers. The Wildcats won the 4x800 and took third in the 4x400.
Also qualifying for Cassville included Jolie Evans (800), Tori Mitchell (800), Annie Moore (pole vault), Riley Morris (discus), Landry Parnell (javelin) and Aaliyah Franklin (shot put).
Seneca qualified in eight events, led by Katelyn Fyock in the long jump, triple jump and triple jump.
The Indians also qualified Isabella Renfro (shot put), Rylee Darnell (high jump), Danessa Macy (100 hurdles), Cambry Long (400) and 4x200 relay team.
Mount Vernon advanced four entries. Kadence Krempges was a district champion in the pole vault, while other qualifiers included Nina Cowherd (100), Hunter Gaddy (shot put) and 4x100 relay team.
East Newton's Alyssa Coffey moved on in the discus with a third-place finish.
