A veteran East Newton boys basketball team is off to a 6-0 start for the first time in at least 10 years.
"It's been a while," Patriots coach Kyle Fields said. "I think our experience has a lot to do with it. We've got some smart kids who understand the game and love playing with each other. We've been able to stay healthy; that for sure has something to do with it. Just playing well right now, defending and doing some things right.
"We only lost one letterman from a year ago. We have our top six players back. That experience has been a big key to our early success."
The Patriots won the Pierce City Tournament, edging Crane 55-53 in the championship game. Another early season highlight came last Friday with a 75-70 overtime victory at home against Webb City
"It was good for our kids to play against those caliber of athletes," Fields said. "The pace of play was pretty crazy, pretty wild. It was good to see some of that."
East Newton has four seniors in the starting lineup — 6-foot-5 point guard Conner Killion, 6-4 forward Tanner Youngblood, 6-3 forward Kyson Lahman and 5-10 guard Lucas Kimbrough.
Two juniors — 6-2 Gabe Bergen and 5-9 Kelton Sorrell — have shared starts at the other spot.
"Kelton ususally starts; Gabe comes off the bench," Fields said. "Kelton just came off a wrist injury in our championship game against Crane. He was out two games. Now he's been back. They go back and forth depending on our matchups that night.:
Lahman was the Patriots' top scorer last season, and he's averaging 19.0 this season to lead the team.
"He's played really well so far," Fields said. "He had 31 against Webb City."
Balanced scoring has been another trait this season. Killion averages 14 points, Kimbrough 10 and the others around eight or nine points.
East Newton has averaged 65 points per game and won by an average of 17 points.
"Some nights we feel like pushing the ball is to our advantage, and some nights we need to make sure we're getting great shots and working the ball from side to side," Fields said. "It just depends on the night and who we're playing."
The Patriots' next game is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Mount Vernon in the 4 States Challenge, presented by the 4 States Basketball Coaches Association, at the Webb City High School Cardinal Dome.
It's the second game of a six-game session on Saturday, and the event gives teams the chance to play some out-of-area competition. For example, Nevada plays Bishop Miege from Shawnee Mission, Kansas, at 3:30 Saturday, and the Stags feature 6-8, 205-pound junior Mark Mitchell, who is rated No. 13 nationally by a recruiting service for the 2022 class.
"Since the 4 State Coaches Association has been started, it's really been a good thing for our kids for exposure and kind of getting Southwest Missouri on the map as far as basketball and some of our local kids," Fields said.
Fields, who is assisted by Braden Ham, is in his second year of his second stint as the Patriots' coach. He coached at McDonald County the previous three years before returning to East Newton.
"I really enjoy this group," Fields said. "They are really intelligent. They work really hard. They work hard in the classroom. It's just fun being around them every day. I really enjoy going to practice every day, and they work hard for each other."
4 States Challenge
At Webb City
Saturday's Games
11 a.m.—College Heights Christian vs. Galena.
12:30 p.m.—Mount Vernon vs. East Newton.
2—Joplin vs. Parsons.
3:30—Nevada vs. Bishop Miege.
5—Thayer vs. Carthage.
6:30—Webb City vs. Pittsburg.
