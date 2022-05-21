HOLLISTER, Mo. — East Newton's boys track and field squad won the team championship at the Class 3 Sectional 3 meet on Saturday at Hollister High School.
The top four finishers in each event advanced on and will compete in the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday, May 27-28, in Jefferson City, Mo.
Aided by four event wins and qualifying for state in 10 events, the Patriots were atop the leaderboard with 86 points. St. Clair and Owensville tied as the runners-up with 76 points apiece, followed by Lamar (73) and Salem (57).
East Newton won two relays as its 4x400 and 4x800 teams were victorious. Missouri Southern signee Kelton Sorrell claimed the 800, while Gabe Bergen won the 300 hurdles.
Chase Sorrell and Kelton Sorrell finished second and third in the 3,200. Chase Sorrell also took second in the 1,600.
The Patriots' third-place finishers included Michael Crowe (high jump), Dominic Shaw (discus) and Bergen (110 hurdles).
Lamar qualified in nine events. Trace Willhite won the discus and finished third in the javelin.
The Tigers won both the 4x100 and 4x200, while placing third in the 4x400 and 4x800.
In other individual events, Blaine Breshears was the runner-up in the 800. Tyson Williams (discus) and Terrill Davis (long jump) posted fourth-place finishes.
Cassville featured three qualifiers. Bradan Dickinson won the shot put, while Caleb Leach was fourth in the 1,600.
The Wildcats' 4x800 relay finished fourth.
Wyatt Cordray was Mount Vernon's lone qualifier, placing fourth in the 110 hurdles.
Lamar girls finishes fourth
The Tigers, who advanced in six events, placed fourth in the girls division with 62 points.
Mountain Grove won the team title with 77 points, followed by Clever (70) and Owensville (64.5).
Marcy Miller was Lamar's highest finisher as she took second in the high jump. Kiersten Potter placed third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600.
Phajjia Gordon took third in the discus, while Elise Ferris finished fourth in the long jump. The Tigers' 4x200 relay team took fourth as well.
Cassville qualified in four events. Annie Moore won the pole vault, while Landry Parnell placed fourth in the javelin.
The Wildcats won the 4x800 relay and took second in the 4x400.
Seneca's Katelyn Fyock (triple jump), Isabella Renfro (shot put) and Rylee Darnell (high jump) placed third in respective events.
Mount Vernon's Kadence Krempges took third in the pole vault, while East Newton's Alyssa Coffey was fourth in the discus.
