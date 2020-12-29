NEOSHO, Mo. — The East Newton boys basketball team is off to one of its best starts in program history.
The Patriots opened the season with a record of 6-0 for the first time in at least a decade. But whenever East Newton suffered its first loss of the season against Mount Vernon in overtime two weeks ago, coach Kyle Fields felt that game served as a learning opportunity for the Patriots.
“I think we learned a lot from the Mount Vernon game, and it’s helped us,” said Fields, who became the all-time wins leader at East Newton on Monday. “They’re so good. They’re so good in so many different ways, so well-coached. It pointed out some things we had to get better at. Having some time off, we’ve worked on that. I think that’s starting to show.”
It certainly has.
Coming off a lopsided victory over Monett, East Newton (9-1) cruised to a 64-42 triumph over McDonald County (1-7) in the second game of the Neosho Holiday Classic on Tuesday night at Neosho High School. That pushed the Patriots' win streak to three games.
“We got good shots. We were able to hit them,” Fields said. “I think we shot a pretty good percentage (45% from the field), especially from the 3-point line (45%). We got some stops when we needed it to kind of build on some leads. We were able to control the tempo most of the night whether that was playing faster or slowing things down. I thought our zone offense was a lot better tonight.”
East Newton jumped out to a 20-14 lead, which swelled to 34-23 at halftime. Connor Killon poured in 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, knocking down 5 of 8 shots from the floor and 3 of 6 attempts from 3.
The Patriots lead only expanded in the second half, especially following a successful three-point play from Kyson Lahman to make it a 48-29 game with 2:18 left in the third quarter.
Lahman got to the charity stripe after a strong finish on a layin, showing plenty of emotion in the aftermath of the play.
“Whenever he has a big play and he works hard for a big play, you see that out of him,” Fields said. “It was a big play. That kind of put the icing on the cake a little bit.”
Tanner Youngblood, a senior for East Newton, finished with 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting (3 of 5 from 3-point range). Lucas Kimbrough and Lahman tallied nine and seven, respectively.
McDonald County was paced by Pierce Harmon, who contributed 20 points. Teddy Reedybacon had 10.
“From my view on our side of the ball, we had one clear goal for this game: We wanted to compete, and we wanted to prove we could hang with some of the better competition in the area,” Mustangs coach Brandon Jones said. “East Newton is one of the better teams in our area. Effort-wise, I have no fault on us. If we play like that, we would have had a different game with Hillcrest and a lot of different games we would have already played this season.”
On the final day of the Holiday Classic, Neosho plays Monett at 5 p.m., Lamar takes on McDonald County at 6:30 and East Newton clashes with Hillcrest at 8 p.m.
“I’m proud of this group,” Fields said. “They just have to keep working and we have to continue to get better because I think our ceiling is pretty high.”
Hillcrest 70, Neosho 63
Hillcrest (6-3) leaned heavily on outside shooting to build out a 49-29 lead over Neosho (6-2) with 3:30 left to go in the third quarter, a deficit that proved to be too large to overcome for the Wildcats.
Neosho showed some resiliency over the final 11 and a half minutes of play, outscoring the Hornets 34-21 in a seven-point loss.
“I think we showed a bit about ourselves that even if a team gets on fire in the first half and we are down 17 in the fourth quarter, we're still going to play with some intensity and try to fight back,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “That was a good measuring stick for us with the (Central Ozark Conference). I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Hillcrest was led by Crishawn Haggard, who finished with a game-high 24 points. Devin Oliver finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Cole Griesemer had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Landon Austin posted a team-high 23 points on 10 of 21 shooting for the Wildcats. Dalton Brodie had a career-high 19 points and a team-best eight rebounds, while Isaiah Green finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
“Landon just does what he does, which is great,” Culp said. “Dalton and Isaiah played great. I thought everyone on our team played great. We got different guys that can score. Tonight, it took a little too long to get that going. Overall, I’m proud of all their efforts.”
Lamar 61, Monett 56
Lamar (4-4) rode a 22-point third quarter to overcome a 33-21 halftime deficit to sneak past Monett (3-5) in the first game of the night.
The two Big 8 Conference rivals were deadlocked at nine following the first period. The Tigers went on to lead by as many 10 in the fourth quarter before the Cubs finished the game on a 11-6 run to narrow the gap to five by the final buzzer.
Despite being without senior star Case Tucker because of an ankle injury, the Tigers got back to the .500 mark with the win at 4-4.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Tigers coach Matt Powell said. “We’ve been struggling a little bit. Of course with football going as late as it did, we didn’t get a ton of practices in. We have a bunch of young guys that our staff believes in, but there’s not a lot of experience. Mason (Gastel) has been phenomenal, and we are just trying to get the other guys confident enough to help him out a little bit, get through this stretch of Christmas. I’m really proud of the guys.”
The Tigers had two players in doubles, led by big man Gastel with a double-double. The junior finished with a game-high 30 points on 11 of 19 shooting from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Conner Shoff, a junior, added 13 points for Lamar. Daniel Navarro posted a team-high 15 points for Monett.
“They played hard — we just didn’t rebound well enough,” Monett coach Jeremy Land said. “If you get outrebounded by 21, you probably aren’t going to be successful most nights. That’s the story of the game. That and the third quarter. Defensively, we weren’t very good in the third quarter. We gave up 22 points and 17 offensive rebounds overall. I thought we shot well enough to win the game, but we are still trying to find our identity and the intensity we have to play with for four quarters.”
