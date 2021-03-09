AVA, Mo. — East Newton's boys basketball team notched an historical win on Tuesday night.
In front of a capacity crowd, the Patriots grinded out a 36-34 victory over Ava in a Class 4 sectional game in the Bears' gymnasium.
With the victory, the No. 4-ranked Patriots (26-2) reached the state tournament quarterfinal round for the first time in school history. And thanks to the scheduling changes this year caused by COVID-19, it's a home game.
East Newton plays host to No. 6 Jefferson City Blair Oaks (23-4) at 6 p.m. Friday. The Falcons rolled past Buffalo 69-46 in their sectional contest.
After an 18-18 halftime tie, the Patriots when ahead to stay on a Connor Killion 3-pointer that made it 23-20 with 4:50 left in the third period. East Newton's biggest lead was 27-22 before the Bears made a free throw late in the quarter.
The Bears pulled within one point, 35-34, on a corner trey with 38.9 seconds left. After each team missed a shot, Killion made the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw for the two-point difference, and the Bears' desperation heave was off target.
"Our kids played hard, found a way to gut it out late," Patriots coach Kyle Fields said on his KNEO radio post-game show. "It was a great group effort defensively, offensively. It was a hard night."
Lucas Kimbrough paced the Patriots with 13 points. Connor Killion added eight points, Tanner Youngblood seven and Kyson Lahman six.
Andrew Dalton captured game honors for Ava (23-6), which lost at home for the first time this season. He scored all nine Ava points in the first quarter but was held to two free throws in the second quarter, five points in the third and two charities in the fourth.
"Our 1-3-1 zone really helped kind of keeping the ball out of his hands," Fields said. "Our goal was to keep him under 18. Connor Killion did a heck of a job defensively. He did a good job in the middle of the paint with his length and activity."
Both teams struggled with their field goal shooting.
"We were getting good shots," Fields said. "I thought early we started out a little tight, a little nervous. As the game got going, I thought we got looser and were able to hit some shots."
