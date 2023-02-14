The East Newton boys basketball team fell into an early 16-4 deficit at Hollister on Tuesday night and eventually saw a 62-30 defeat.
The Patriots were held to single digits in the first three quarters before tallying 12 in the fourth. Meanwhile, Hollister tallied 12 or more in each of the four quarters.
Braxton Wolfe led East Newton with 14 points. Jack Cook added six more on two 3-pointers. Hollister was led by Garrett Snyder with 17. The Tigers also had Ryland Franks in double digits with 11.
The Patriots fell to 7-18 with the loss and look to bounce back on Thursday when they travel to Cassville with the first of three games tipping off at 5 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.