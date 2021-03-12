GRANBY, Mo. — Regardless of the final outcome, the East Newton boys basketball team went out as champions on Friday night.
And the four seniors — Connor Killion, Kyson Lahman, Lucas Kimbrough and Tanner Youngblood — will cross the graduation stage in May having left their stamp on the program.
Not only did the Patriots (26-3) finish with the most wins in school history, but East Newton made its first-ever appearance in the state quarterfinals.
“It’s special… It’s a special group of kids,” East Newton coach Kyle Fields said, the program’s all-time wins leader. “They are extremely intelligent. They love one another. They come to practice everyday to work. We had our 70th day of practice the other day. They are not tired of it. They still come into work. It’s been a lot of fun. The wins have just been icing on the cake.”
Fields had tears in his eyes when asked about his seniors.
“They are special,” Fields said. “They have been playing this game together for a long time. It shows on the floor. Just the nuances… The details of the game they are really good at, and it’s really hard to teach. That’s a (testament) to them and their work. I think that’s why we have had the success we have had.”
With a spot in the Final Four up for grabs, Blair Oaks (24-4) rallied in the second half to defeat East Newton 44-40 in a showdown at a packed house at East Newton High School. The Falcons advanced to their second straight Class 4 semifinal and will play Vashon at 10 a.m. Friday at JQH Arena in Springfield.
“When we walked out of the Final Four last year, we knew we would have a lot of guys back this year that experienced it,” Blair Oaks coach Ryan Fick said. “From the moment we walked out of that arena, our goal was to try and get back. We have been one step at a time here the last couple of weeks. We knew this would be a tough step coming here. I thought once we withstood that initial shock of what the atmosphere was like, I thought we settled in and did a much better job.”
The Patriots came out firing with Tanner Youngblood immediately setting the tone on a layup three seconds into the game following a controlled tip by Killion. Lahmen followed with a corner trey to give East Newton a 5-0 advantage just 25 seconds into the game.
And both teams traded scores the rest of the half. The Patriots held a high-powered Blair Oaks offense to only 23 points early on. The Falcons entered the night averaging 70.4 points per game this season.
“Our defense is our constant,” Fields said. “That is our foundation. Our defense is always there.”
Blair Oaks found traction in the third quarter, rattling off a 11-2 burst to take a 34-31 lead in the final seconds of the third quarter before the improbable happened. Killion caught an inbounds pass and drove to half court, launching a wild 3-point shot that banked in off the glass at the buzzer to knot the score at 34.
“I had a feeling,” Killion said. “I practiced those before the game. It was good watching it go in. It was a big momentum booster.”
But the Falcons took control in the fourth quarter. Luke Northweather hit a pair of free throws and finished with an alley-oop layup at the rim to give Blair Oaks a 38-34 lead at the 5:55 mark.
East Newton tied the game once more, but Jake Closser buried a 3 from the left wing to hand the Falcons a 41-38 lead at the 2:32 mark. And Kusgen and Closser combined to hit 3-of-4 charities to ice the game in the waning seconds.
Fick had high praise for the Patriots and their fan base.
“That’s about as much support that we have seen in a school all year,” Fick said. “They have a group of seniors that have played a lot of basketball together. They read each other well. We saw that on film. They just play how they need to play to win a game. They are a Final Four-caliber basketball team. We were just lucky enough to score a few more points, get a few more stops.”
Northweather scored a game-high 17 points to lead Blair Oaks, while Kusgen and Closser chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Killion paced East Newton with 15 points, and Sorrell scored 10.
“You really can’t put into words this type of season,” Killion said. “Everything that has happened so far is something you only know if you go through it. Me and my guys are really close with each other. It’s sad to see it all end, but it was a good season. We went really far.”
Killion will always remember the legacy the seniors at East Newton left behind.
“It’s going to be on that banner now every time I walk in the gym,” he said. “Every time I come to the gym, I will look at that banner. ... I will remember all these guys, all these moments, and all these fans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.