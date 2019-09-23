A 25-game losing streak is officially in the rearview mirror for the East Newton football program.
Taking the field on homecoming, the Patriots earned a 35-8 win over Nevada in Big 8 West action on Friday at Don Johnston Stadium in Granby.
For East Newton, the win was a long time coming — 1,079 days to be exact.
“It was a great feeling on Friday night,” first-year East Newton coach Kyle Wood said. “Our kids have been through a lot, and the close losses we’ve had have been rough, so I wanted them to have the feeling of getting a win.”
Friday’s victory was the first for the East Newton program since the Patriots beat McDonald County 56-34 on Oct. 7 of 2016.
Wood noted Friday's postgame celebration was one he’ll likely never forget.
“After we shook hands, I just stood back and watched our kids run to the middle of the field,” Wood said. “I saw a lot of smiles from our kids and fans and members of the community. Getting to see that was pretty cool. It was a neat experience to be a part of.”
After going 3-7 in 2016, the Patriots went winless in both 2017 and ’18.
“This is my first year, so one thing I’ve tried to push with the kids is that the streak wasn’t our streak since we’ve been together,” said Wood, a former assistant at Monett. “We didn’t talk about the streak. We’ve concentrated on doing what it takes to win a ballgame, preparation-wise and in everything we do.”
Senior Wyatt Moore scored four touchdowns against Nevada, compiling 136 receiving yards with two touchdowns and 114 rushing yards with two scores. East Newton senior quarterback Jeremiah Stewart completed 11-of-14 passes for 190 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
“Offensively, we had our best night of the year so far,” Wood said. “We dominated up front and our backs did a good job. Our quarterback had a really good game for us. He made smart decisions.”
Linebackers Sam Stewart and Noah Brashers led the Patriots defensively. A senior, Stewart recorded 17 tackles, with two for a loss. A junior, Brashers contributed 14 tackles for the Patriots, who gave up just one score to the Tigers.
“Defensively, we gave up some yards, but when it really counted, we found a way to get off the field and give the ball back to our offense,” Wood said. “That was a huge thing for us. We finally closed a game out.”
Moore sprinted 65 yards to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage. Nevada then took an 8-6 lead, but the Patriots went ahead for good when Stewart connected with Moore on a 17-yard touchdown pass. Stewart completed a 12-yard touchdown strike to Austin Brewster to give the Patriots a 20-8 lead at the half.
East Newton’s defense came up with a key stand late in the third quarter.
“There was a point where Nevada was driving and it was 20-8,” he said. “If they score, it’s a one-score game. We finally got a big stop and then had a big play offensively to make it a three-score game.”
Moore scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass to begin the fourth period, and he then reached the end zone again with 3:43 left on a 24-yard run that put the final nail in the coffin. Friday’s scoring output was East Newton’s highest since the win over the Mustangs in '16.
Ahead of Week 4, the Patriots had suffered three close losses to open the season. All three setbacks could be described as tough to take, if not heartbreaking. The three losses came by a combined 15 points.
In Week 1, Hollister scored on a hitch and pitch with 12 seconds left to earn a 23-16 win. East Newton held a lead in the fourth quarter in an eventual 18-13 loss to Aurora in Week 2. In Week 3, McDonald County scored as time expired for a 25-22 victory.
“After the first couple of games, the kids realized they were close to winning and that we were right there,” Wood said.
East Newton has a challenging Big 8 West slate ahead, with games against Cassville, Lamar, Monett and Seneca in consecutive weeks. Wood noted his squad will continue to work hard in practice, with overall improvements in mind ahead of this Friday’s trip to Cassville.
“We’re going to make sure we have a great week of practice and that we’re prepared for Cassville,” Wood said. “We’re just trying to get better every week. We’re going to play hard on Friday and we’ll see what happens.”
Regardless of what happens the rest of the season, the Patriots no longer have to worry about a long losing streak hanging over the program.
Wood summed it up well.
“I’m just happy for the kids,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.