GRANBY, Mo. — In a pitchers' duel, East Newton (8-1) pushed across its only runs in the sixth to earn a 3-1 victory over College Heights Christian on Friday.
Katelyn Kester outdueled freshman standout Maddy Colin, limiting the Cougars to only one hit — a single by Layne Jackson in the seventh inning — and striking out 10 batters. She lost her shutout bid in the seventh when Sarah Painter's sacrifice fly brought in Avery Good.
Colin gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits in six innings for College Heights (5-1). She struck out nine batters.
Mackenzie Massey sparked the Patriots with an RBI double to plate Kayla Higginbotham in the bottom of the sixth. Makenna Brasier drove in Massey with a single to make the score 2-0, while Alexa Harris-Schmidt doubled home Brasier to account for East Newton's run production.
Higginbotham, Brasier and Harris-Schmidt each had two hits to lead East Newton's offense.
The Cougars host Miller at 5 p.m. Monday.
