WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was a tale of two halves for the East Newton boys basketball team on Saturday.
Marshall Renner and Jack Cook took turns getting hot in the first half and helped the Patriots to a 28-25 halftime lead against Sunrise Christian Academy.
But Sunrise outscored East Newton 23-4 in the third quarter and went on to dispatch the Patriots 60-43 in action at the 4 States Challenge in Webb City.
“We played at the tempo we could be successful at against that team,” said East Newton assistant Bob Coffey. “The biggest thing was we got after them on the boards. That was one of the keys. We knew today that somehow we were going to have to be plus on the offensive boards and we were plus-1 at halftime.
“We were just flat in the third quarter and they made shots.”
Coffey coached the Patriots on Saturday after head coach Kyle Fields picked up two technicals on Friday night against Aurora.
The Patriots were undersized against Sunrise, which featured 6-foot-8 sophomore Marko Pavlovic and a bevy of others standing 6-2 or taller.
But East Newton wasn’t phased in the first half. The Patriots trailed 14-13 after a quarter with Renner making three 3-pointers and scoring 11 in the first eight minutes.
Then Cook took over in the second, adding three more triples and matching Renner’s 11 points, to help the Patriots lead by as many as 6.
Sunrise took over in the third.
East Newton didn’t score until Renner made two free throws with 4:45 left in the quarter, and the team’s first field goal came with 2:04 remaining. It was 48-32 heading into the fourth.
“The message was to tighten up the pressure a little bit on defense,” Sunrise coach Jeff Peterson said. “Use our length, speed and athleticism a little more. We weren’t doing a good job utilizing that in the first half.”
Sunrise led by as many as 22 in the final period before the Patriots made some noise again. Braxton Wolfe turned in a three-point play, and then Robert McFarland scored five straight to cut it to 14 with 5:27 left to play.
Sunrise turned it over on five straight possessions, and when Renner scored at the 3:35 mark the Patriots trailed 55-43. They weren’t able to score again.
“They’re very disciplined and they have guys who can hurt you in a few different ways,” Peterson said of the Patriots. “Even guys who didn’t show up when I was scouting them played really well tonight. Super well coached and I was impressed with them because they gave us all we could handle there in the first half, and a little bit of a scare in the fourth quarter, too.”
“I did like the fact we rallied a bit and didn’t go away too quietly,” Coffey said.
Renner finished with 17 points, Cook scored 11, McFarland had 10, and Wolfe added 5. Sunrise had three score in double figures.
East Newton fell to 4-4 with the loss. The team travels to Ava on Dec. 20.
