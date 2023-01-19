JAY, Okla. — Salina, Oklahoma, shook off the East Newton boys basketball team 63-59 in two overtimes Thursday in the opening round of the Tri-State Classic.
Salina led 26-21 at halftime, with the score tied 46-all at the end of regulation and 54-all at the close of the first overtime.
Marshall Renner and Rob McFarland shared top scoring honors for East Newton with 16 points each, with teammate Braxton Wolfe adding 15.
East Newton (6-11) will meet Kansas, Oklahoma, at 11:20 a.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.