A little over eight miles separates them from Neosho High School, so it’s easy to see why East Newton players past and present grew up on the prominent Neosho Holiday Classic.
The Patriots have become somewhat a mainstay, competing in the classic six of the last eight years while taking home the championship title in 2014 with a 56-49 triumph over Carthage on New Year’s Eve.
In 2020, East Newton dominated once again, earning three double-digit victories en route to this year’s Holiday Classic championship.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Patriots coach Kyle Fields said. “We talked about that place being a historic gym. It’s one of the oldest tournaments in the area. It’s a fun tournament every year. It means a lot to our kids. From being close, they all grew up watching the tournament and watching all the big teams come in it. It’s fun to not only play in it, but come out on top. It’s a special feeling.”
In the championship game, East Newton faced off against Class 5 Hillcrest in a fascinating matchup between two teams at the opposite ends of the enrollment spectrum, with the Patriots at 448 and the Hornets at 1,138.
“They’re a much bigger school,” Fields said. “Very well-coached, athletic. It was a tough test.”
But East Newton’s defense set the tone early and allowed it to finish with a championship with a 65-55 win over Hillcrest on Dec. 30. The Patriots defense held the Hornets to 1 of 14 shooting in the first quarter.
Hillcrest did not score for the first time until 4:18 into the game and did not reach double-digits until 5:37 of the second quarter on a Crishawn Haggard running jumper. After holding him to just four points by halftime, Haggard broke through in the fourth quarter with 12 points, but by then East Newton pulled away.
About that defense?
“I thought early our defensive intensity was really good,” Fields said. “We did a good job on the Haggard kid. Kelton Sorrell did an exceptional job on him. Everything goes through Haggard. Our help was really good and I thought we contested. We rebounded well in the first half. I thought we bounced back from some (defensive) breakdowns in the second half and found stops when we needed them and got big baskets.”
The Patriots improved to 10-1, the program’s fastest start to a season since 2014. East Newton entered the week’s action ranked 10th in Class 4.
“We have shown a lot of growth and playing teams that pose a lot of problems,” Fields said. “We find ways to get the job done. Our schedule is tough and it’s really, really difficult. We played Webb City. We’ve played Mount Vernon. We played a really good Crane team, a championship quality team every year. To play those schools, that’s prepared us and put us in the spot we are. I didn’t expect that at all. I’m proud of our growth and how we have overcome some things.”
KILLION REACHES MILESTONE
Connor Killion, a versatile 6-foot-5 senior guard, scored 14 points against Hillcrest to surpass 1,000 points for his career with a shot in the post and foul with 3:03 left in the third quarter. He added 12 rebounds to go along with four assists.
“It’s well-deserved,’ Fields said. “He’s been a really good player at East Newton and for our teams. He’s a special kid. Those kids don’t come around very often. He does a lot for us, but it’s well-deserved and I’m very happy for him.”
Killion received a full-ride scholarship offer to play Division I hoops for the Naval Academy last June.
“He handles pressure. He gets the ball down the floor and gets us in our offense this season,” Fields said. “He’s an exceptional, above-average passer. He sees the floor really well. He leads us in rebounding and scores for us a lot when we need him to. He facilitates when we need him to. He’s a big part of what we do.”
