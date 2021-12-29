Gabe Bergen went to work inside as East Newton earned a 67-53 triumph over Memphis Mitchell on Wednesday morning in the Gold Division consolation bracket of the Neosho Holiday Classic at Neosho High School.
Bergen, a 6-foot-2 post player, registered a double-double as he tallied game-highs with 21 points and 12 rebounds. The senior shot 9 of 16 from the field and hit 3 of 6 from the charity stripe.
East Newton (4-5) will play Sapulpa (Okla.), a 68-52 winner over West Memphis (Ark.), at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for fifth place at NHS.
Against Mitchell, the Patriots led from start to finish and jumped out to a 35-25 lead by intermission. East Newton built its lead out even more in the second half by outscoring Mitchell 32-28.
Kelton Sorrell added 11 points for the Patriots on 4 of 10 shooting. He handed out a team-high three assists to go with three steals. Robert McFarland chipped in eight points, while Easton Schrader and Braxton Wolfe had seven apiece.
For Mitchell (3-9), Tyler Lucas captured team honors with 20 points. Kaden Smith contributed 16 points.
Mitchell will play West Memphis for seventh place at noon Thursday in the Neosho Junior High School.
East Newton girls 55, Huntsville Ark., B 34
A quick start enabled the Patriots to build a sizable lead early on the way to a 21-point victory over Huntsville’s jayvee squad in the girls' bracket consolation game at the Neosho Junior High School.
East Newton (5-4) will play Huntsville’s varsity team, a 64-36 victor over Stoutland, for fifth place at 5 p.m. Thursday in the junior high.
The Patriots rolled into the game with a 15-13 lead after the first period and increased that advantage to 32-22 at the break. East Newton pulled away with a 23-12 second half.
In total, the Patriots' defense forced Huntsville to 22 turnovers.
Shaw Coburn fired in 15 points on 5 of 10 shooting to pace East Newton. She also went 1 of 3 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the foul line.
Kylee Cole added 11 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field for the Patriots, while Alyssa Coffey scored nine points to go with a game-high eight rebounds. Makenna Brasier finished with eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
Huntsville’s jayvee team will face Stoutland for seventh place at 3:30 Thursday. in junior high.
