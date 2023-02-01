Offensive woes plagued both the McAuley Warriors and East Newton Patriots during the opening frame of their consolation semifinal game in the Mercy/Warrior Classic on Wednesday at McAuley High School. East Newton would eventually find the rhythm as they pulled away 54-23.
Both teams failed to score until East Newton's Brooklyn Blanchard found the bottom of the net at the 4:21 mark. McAuley's Kloee Williamson answered seconds later with a long range three to give the Warriors a 3-2 lead.
A pair of East Newton free throws by senior Shaw Coburn gave the Patriots the lead back at 4-3. But McAuley's Williamson again answered the call, this time with a driving score at the 1:14 mark to regain the lead.
Blanchard's score and steal for East Newton, a basket down low by the Patriots' Coburn and a McAuley jumper by Vanessa Diaz brought the quarter to a close with East Newton holding a slim 8-7 lead.
East Newton found its scoring legs in the second quarter and pulled away from McAuley behind a nine-point performance by Blanchard. The Patriots opened a 25-11 advantage at the break, outscoring McAuley 17-4 in the second period.
"Offensively, we didn't take good care of the ball at all tonight," McAuley coach Mike Howard said. "I think we had more turnovers than points, honestly. They switched up defenses on us, I think they went from a man to a 1-3-1. They played the passing lanes well and we didn't make the adjustments. We threw the ball away a lot and when you don't take care of the basketball, it's hard to win games."
Halftime did little to cool the Patriots, who scored on a Cameran Clement bucket to open the half. Minutes later, East Newton extended its lead to 21 at 34-13 with 3:35 left in the third quarter off a Blanchard jumper.
The Patriots enjoyed their largest lead of the game, 54-21 at the :48 mark and went on to a 54-23 final.
Blanchard led the Patriot charge with 16 points. Josie Guinn logged 12 and Coburn added 11 for East Newton. Williamson paced the Warriors with 12 points.
East Newton — who forfeited its opening round game because of weather related travel concerns — awaits the winner of the Thomas Jefferson-Purdy consolation semifinal which will be Thursday at 4 p.m. Purdy was another first-round forfeit (vs. Providence) due to wintry conditions.
