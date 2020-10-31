For the second straight year, East Newton advanced its boys and girls teams to the state cross country meet.
The Patriots easily won the boys title with 18 points in the Class 3 District 6 meet at Lamar, and Cassville edged Forsyth 64-66 for second place and the final team state berth.
The Patriots’ Kelton Sorrell, Gabe Bergen and Chase Sorrell posted a 1-2-3 finish, and Garrett Downum and Marcus Shaeffer were fifth and seventh, respectively. Kelton Sorrell’s time for the 5K was 16:41.
“This was a day just to get through and qualify. We knew it would be fairly east for the boys to make it,” East Newton coach Jake Holt said. “(Downum) was really sick two weeks ago. He’s usually our No. 3 runner. (Shaeffer) hasn’t run for two weeks because of a knee injury.
“It was a sloppy course. The kid who was second (Bergen) fell twice. We ran relaxed and hopefully saved our legs for the state meet on Thursday (in Columbia).”
Cassville had four runners in the top-20 — Pace Evans fourth, Caleb Leach 12th, Jacob Martinez 15th and Ethan Bohmke 20th.
Individual state qualifiers included Evanson St. Clair of Seneca (11th) and Joseph Hargus of Aurora (13th).
It was a much tougher battle for the East Newton girls, who nipped Cassville by one point (45-46) for a state berth. Aurora won with 29 points.
“Our girls hadn’t beaten Cassville all year long,” Holt said. “We knew it would be really close. I looked at it at every possible angle. Cassville had won several meets and we were nowhere close. Cassville has faced some issues, too. They had a great season. Hats off to them.”
Alonna Eytcheson and Ellie Hicks finished fourth and sixth, respectively, to lead the Patriots. Dorothy Smith took 14th, Gracie Johnson 15th, Cora Crowe 20th and Brooklyn Blanchard 21st.
Kaci Singer of Aurora won the race in 19:40, and all of her teammates were among the top-13 — Aubrey Boatwright third, Sarahy Lopez eighth, Destiny Jaramillo 12th and Maisie Phillips 13th.
Rilee Simons of Mount Vernon was second in 20:07, and Cassville qualified Jordyn Stafford (fifth), Annie Moore (seventh) and Jolie Evans (10th).
LAMAR
The host Tigers were in another Class 3 district on their course, and the boys qualified for state with a second-place finish.
Joe Kremp finished third overall in 16:23, Ethan Pittsenbarger was fifth, Blaine Breshears 15th and Quintin Webb 20th.
Lamar’s girls were fifth in the team standings, but the Tigers qualified two individuals — Kiersten Potter third and Kara Morey 15th.
CLASS 2
Sarcoxie qualified four athletes for state from the Class 2 District 7 meet, also at Lamar.
Dugan Pogue finished 10th in the boys race in 19:12, and Larissa Dorris (11th in 24:02), Tia Cupp (12th in 24:13) and Annette Ramirez (14th in 24:20) will represent the Bears in the girls race.
Other Sarcoxie runners in the girls race were Kaylee Burress (17th, 25:26), Ashley Calvin (23rd, 27:18) and Haleigh Fell (27th, 29:52).
Sarcoxie’s Domonic Dunaway also ran in the boys race, taking 39th (24:45).
Diamond had two boys entries in Wesley Roughton (18th, 20:25) and Kaden Culbertson (34th, 23:32).
