The East Newton Patriots won a road contest against Cassville on Thursday night 46-34.
The Wildcats attempted a second-half comeback but were staved off by the Patriots with a 22-12 fourth quarter.
East Newton (8-18) jumped out to an 8-2 lead after one quarter and extended that lead to 19-11 at halftime.
Cassville (12-12) refused to go away as it won the third stanza 11-5.
Marshal Renner led the Patriots with 18 points and was accompanied by Braxton Wolfe in double figures with 10. The Wildcats were paced by Caleb Leach's 10 points.
East Newton plays on Monday at 5 p.m. as it begins the Class 3 District 12 tournament against Sarcoxie in Diamond.
