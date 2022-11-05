COLUMBIA, Mo. — East Newton's Chase Sorrell and Lamar's Kiersten Potter put together standout showings at state on Saturday.
Sorrell placed third with a time of 16 minutes, 12 seconds in the boys race and Potter was ninth in 19:44 on the girls side in the MSHSAA Class 3 meet at Gans Creek in Columbia.
On the girls side, Cassville finished seventh in the team standings. Jolie Evans was 19th with a time of 20:14, while Dakotah Anderson (47th), Kayli Anderson (64th), Tori Mitchell (80th), Jadyn Williams-Reed (106), Evelyn Elliott (152nd) and Elizabeth Butler (158th) also competed.
Alonna Eytcheson was 57th to lead the Patriots. Also competing for East Newton was Gracie Johnson (79th) and Brooklyn Blanchard (96th).
Rylee Simons took 88th to pace Mount Vernon.
On the boys side, Lamar's Cameron Bailey was 34th with a time of 17:20. Also competing for the Tigers was Pierce Heins (59th), Blaine Breshears (73rd), Quintin Webb (109th), Ryder Friend (125th), Coltin Nance (134th) and Ethan Ball (147th).
East Newton's Isaac Bales was 67th, while teammate Nicholas Shaeffer was 85th. The Patriots' Scott Powell finished 145th and Mason Silva placed 157th.
Cassville's Caleb Leach picked up all-state honors by taking 12th with a time of 16:56. Also competing for the Wildcats was Charles Elliott (110th), Mason Gautney (122nd), Ethan Bohmke (136th), Jacob Martinez (143rd), Evan Butler (150th) and Jacob Hudson (155th).
Mount Vernon's Tyler Moore was 111th.
