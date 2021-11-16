NEOSHO, Mo. — The Eastern Oklahoma women's basketball team defeated Crowder College 90-54 on Tuesday night inside Crowder's Gymnasium.
Shanequa Henry poured in a game-high 20 points to pace Eastern Oklahoma, while Tilan Nolan and Crystal Ortiz each had 15 points.
Dazjanae Greene chipped in 10 as well for Eastern.
Crowder (2-5) was led by Tiara Jackson, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Webb City product Jaydee Duda added 12 points.
The Roughriders compete in the Region 16 Classic this weekend at Park Hills. Crowder plays Jefferson at 1 p.m. and State Fair at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.